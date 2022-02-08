Madison School District to expand full-day 4K

The Madison School District plans to expand its full-day, 4-year-old kindergarten program to 13 sites in the coming school year, district administrators told the Madison School Board during a Monday meeting.

The full-day program, currently in its first year at 16 classrooms across eight schools, will grow to 27 classrooms across 13 sites in the 2022-23 school year.

But, the district may have to halt some programs in order to maintain its commitment to expanding all-day 4K and redirect the district’s general funds to focus on the expansion, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said during Monday’s meeting.

More details will be brought to the board during the 2022-23 budget discussions, he said, but some programs that could be cut in order to free up operating funds for the expansion include those tied to assessments.

“We want to make this (full-day 4K) our priority,” Jenkins said.

Further expansion of the program depends on the district’s yearly budget as the state’s funding formula for public schools only covers a percentage for each 4K student, the district is responsible for covering the rest.

The goal of the district is to prioritize all-day 4K at schools that have the highest percentage of students who are on free and reduced lunch in an effort to provide childcare to families who are most in need of the service and may have the least access to private childcare due to economic barriers, board vice president Savion Castro said in an interview Tuesday.

“We know that a child that experiences or goes through full-day 4K has better academic outcomes such as reading rates and better social emotional outcomes because they get to socialize with people in the community from an early age. Only, right now, the wealthy can afford that,” he said.

The additional full-day 4K sites include:

Gompers Elementary, two classrooms;

Kennedy Elementary, three classrooms;

Lapham Elementary, two classrooms;

Lincoln Elementary, one classroom; and

A yet to be determined community site, three classrooms.

Madison also provides an optional half-day program for 4-year-old students, housed Madison elementary schools and child care centers the district partners with. But the half-day schedule presents barriers to families, particularly those without flexible work schedules or those who can’t arrange child care for the remainder of the day.

“There’s huge barriers to all families being able to access full-day 4K and the benefits (of full-day 4K) are across the board,” Castro said.

Districtwide implementation of full-day 4K remains a goal of the administration and the plan is to continue to expand the program year by year based on the budget.

“We could see districtwide implementation if the federal government passes legislation like the Build Back Better bill, that does include full-day 4K and 3K, and the state of Wisconsin could also cover the cost of full-day 4K,” Castro said.

He pointed to the $3.8 billion in surplus revenue the state is slated to have by June 2023, and said some of that money could be allocated to support all-day 4K in school districts across Wisconsin.

The district’s budget will be tight in the coming years due to the flat revenue limit passed by the state Legislature in the biennial budget and a continued drop in enrollment, Castro said.

Madison experienced a 3.8% drop in enrollment during the 2019-20 school year and another 1.7% drop in the 2020-21 school year. Statewide, enrollment in 4-year-old kindergarten and preschool special education programs this year grew the fastest for school districts at 7%.

Legislative Republicans had defended the flat revenue limit in the budget by noting K-12 schools are receiving billions of dollars in federal COVID relief aid, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds. However, that aid is one-time funding meant to combat the effects of the pandemic on public education, not for reoccurring expenses such the expansion of long-term programs.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.