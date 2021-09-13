Madison School District to consider ending suspensions for grades 4K-5

Elementary students in the Madison Metropolitan School District would not be subject to out-of-school suspensions under a proposal the School Board will vote on later this month.
Board members discussed a proposed moratorium on out-of-school suspensions, or OSS, at an Instruction Work Group meeting Monday, with a majority indicating support for such a practice. District administrators are recommending the change, and noted the disparities in the race and special education status of those who are most often suspended.
“This is an opportunity for us to embrace developmentally appropriate approaches to redirecting behaviors that are problematic in the classroom,” board president Ali Muldrow said, adding that “it’s a very proud moment” for her as a board member to discuss this change.
MMSD officials have long noted the significant disparities in punitive data. That data was part of the motivation for the Behavior Education Plan, a replacement for the student code of conduct that was first approved in 2014 and has been revised since. The OSS moratorium would be done through an addendum to the BEP, voted on at the Sept. 27 board meeting.
The BEP had a goal to cut the number of suspensions and reduce the racial disparities. But according to the most recent statistics, that reduction hasn’t come to fruition.
The presentation Monday showed that in grades 4K-3, 45% of those suspended in 2017-18 were Black, though Black students currently make up just 19% of the overall student population. The number rose to 60% in 2018-19 and 50% in 2019-20.
For fourth- and fifth-grade, it was 50% in 2017-18, 53% in 2018-19 and 60% in 2019-20.
Similar disparities are present for students with disabilities, who made up 15% of the district’s population in 2019-20. Despite that percentage, 72% of out-of-school suspensions in grades 4K-5 in 2017-18 were students with disabilities. That number dropped to 68% the following year and further to 64% in 2019-20, but still was well above the overall population.
“We know what our data says about suspension,” co-chief of elementary schools Carlettra Stanford said. “We know the students that are being impacted and we know that we have to do better if we are trying to be and striving to be an antiracist organization.”
Overall, the total number of out-of-school suspensions in these grades has been relatively small in the district’s overall population — 146 affecting 79 students in 2017-18, 191 affecting 99 students in 2018-19 and 174 affecting 97 students in 2019-20. But the district has a responsibility to make sure each of those individual students feel supported in schools, district coordinator of progressive discipline Bryn Martyna said.
“We don’t want to become immune to these numbers,” Martyna said. “We want to remember each one of these numbers represents a child in our district and a child who we have a commitment as a district to make that child feel safe and a sense of belonging in our schools.”
Board member Savion Castro spoke from his personal experience as a Black graduate from MMSD schools with a disability who had been suspended multiple times in his school career, and expressed appreciation for the “humanity” staff brought to the discussion.
“(Suspension) severely impacts their self-esteem on whether they belong in that school building,” Castro said. “For us to do this, it’s a commitment to the humanity of all of our students that they can learn despite making mistakes or even in light of making mistakes because we learn from mistakes.”
While the moratorium would only affect grades 4K-5, the disparities are districtwide. Just a month after the board voted last summer to remove school resource officers from its four comprehensive high schools, a report showed that arrests and citations in the high schools remained disproportionate in 2019-20.
Board member Ananda Mirilli said she wants to see the moratorium expand past fifth grade.
“Why aren’t we doing a moratorium K through 12?” Mirilli said she asked staff members. “I hope that we get there sometime soon.”
District staff members recommending the moratorium told board members that alternatives to suspension like restorative justice were a better option, but also stressed that the district needed to give schools and teachers the right tools to work with.
“Suspension does not change the behavior of the student suspended, nor is there evidence to say that it promotes positive outcomes for their classmates,” said director of student services operations and accountability Leia Esser. “Simply, factually, suspension does not work and there is no reason to wait to formally end this practice at the elementary school level.”
Esser said they are surveying schools to find out what they need to help with the transition, and have found messaging, guidance around a universal approach to culture and climate and a “very comprehensive coaching strategy” among the consistent answers.
One concern from board members was procedural, with Cris Carusi and Christina Gomez Schmidt pointing out that policy requires the board to review proposed policy language changes at a work group meeting before voting. There was no formal language proposed Monday, so it would have to come to the board next week to be eligible for a vote, they said.
Staff agreed to investigate what would be required.
