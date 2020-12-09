Madison School District to announce plans Jan. 8 for whether students will return in third quarter

The Madison School District announced Wednesday it will make a decision by Jan. 8 on whether to welcome students back into buildings for in-person learning for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year.

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said the district is considering three options including remaining entirely online, bringing only lower grades back into the classrooms or bringing all students back into classrooms.

Jenkins said as part of the decision-making process the district is monitoring the amount of COVID-19 spread in Madison compared with the level which public health officials deem appropriate for reopening school buildings, as well as the status of staff, logistics and health protocols needed to operate safely during the pandemic.

The district is conducting a family survey to determine how many would return to in-person learning if the opportunity arose. That survey was sent out to students in grades 3-12 Wednesday evening.

Jenkins encouraged all students and families to visit the district's reopening page to get up-to-date information on plans for in-person learning.