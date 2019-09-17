The Madison School District has agreed to a 2.44% cost of living base wage increase for its teachers represented by Madison Teachers Incorporated, according to an MTI Facebook post Tuesday night.
The group, which represents more than 4,000 teachers, support staff, social workers and other school staff, presented a petition with more than 4,000 signatures to the School Board Monday night supporting the wage increase. The board later met in closed session to discuss negotiations.
MMSD officials approached MTI Tuesday to tell them the board had agreed to a tentative agreement with the increase, according to the Facebook post. Both MTI and the school board will have to ratify the agreement.
School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen told The Cap Times in an email she was excited about the agreement.
“I am ecstatic that MTI and the teachers union reached an agreement to grant MTI members a cost of living increase,” Vander Meulen wrote. “A school is nothing without its teachers, staff, custodians, substitute teachers, educational aides, and all workers who strive everyday to make MMSD a premiere learning organization.”
According to the Facebook post, MTI will host a ratification meeting Thursday, Sept. 19.