The Madison School Board intends to take the summer to plan for a superintendent search that will begin “shortly after” school starts next fall.

The School Board met with the Chicago-based search firm Alma Advisory Group on Monday.

“After discussing two hiring timelines, the Board decided to use the summer months to begin planning a thoughtful community engagement process” that will begin soon after the 2023-24 school year starts, School Board President Nichelle Nichols wrote in an email to students, staff and community members Tuesday morning.

“This way, our staff, students and families can enjoy a summer break while we work on the details to make this process inclusive and accessible for everyone,” Nichols wrote. “We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins announced in February that he would retire July 28 after about three years with the district.

He since has been named a finalist for superintendent of the Memphis, Tennessee, school district.

Longtime educator Lisa Kvistad, who retired from the Madison School District in 2020 after 19 years, will serve as interim superintendent until a permanent superintendent is hired.

Nichols also said the district soon will have a webpage that will share updates on the search.