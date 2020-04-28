Madison School District superintendent reaffirms that in-person graduations won't be held

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite hopes that there could be some kind of in-person graduation for seniors in the Madison School District, the superintendent on Tuesday reiterated that commencement ceremonies will not occur in person because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The district confirmed on April 10 that graduation ceremonies were called off. But recently many have reached out, asking if any sort of in-person celebration might be possible, interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said in a message to students and families.

Belmore said although "we appreciate and share in that desire," the risks of spreading COVID-19 at an in-person commencement ceremony are too great. The virus could spread among students, family and staff, and then to the greater community.

The district's high schools, which had initially scheduled commencements to take place between June 5 and June 13, will hold those ceremonies virtually.

"We felt it important to reaffirm this decision with you so that our schools, with input from students, have time to prepare for a meaningful celebration," Belmore said.