Madison School District superintendent-hire Gutiérrez rescinds acceptance

The Madison Metropolitan School District is once again without a permanent superintendent after recently hired Matthew Gutiérrez rescinded his acceptance of the position.
MMSD announced the news in a press release sent Monday at 10 p.m. following a School Board meeting in closed session. Gutiérrez will instead remain in his role in the Seguin Independent School District in Texas, the release said, telling MMSD officials "that he could not leave his district during this incredibly challenging time as he felt an overwhelming need to stay and support the students and staff in his current district."
“This was both surprising and disappointing,” said MMSD School Board President Gloria Reyes. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators across the country have been forced to make incredibly difficult decisions, and the MMSD family understands and fully appreciates Dr. Gutiérrez's decision to continue to support his community, the only home he's ever known, during these incredibly challenging times.
"Ultimately, the situation changed in a way that nobody could have predicted, making the timing for Dr. Gutiérrez's departure from his current role no longer an option for him personally.”
The School Board will meet in a closed session to discuss next steps "and to carefully evaluate all options," according to the release.
"No additional information is available at this time," it states.
Gutiérrez was chosen from a group of three finalists in January. They each visited and held a "Day in the District" including a public question and answer session.
He visited again after being given the job and a $250,000 contract in March during Seguin's spring break. While here on that trip, Gutiérrez spoke about his excitement to begin the job and plans to "unify the community."
"My goal is to work to unify the community, the school district, so that we can all begin moving in the same direction and focusing on what matters; that is the 27,000 students within this organization," he said during a press conference.
The Seguin Independent School District School Board had discussed its superintendent contract in closed session in a March 31 meeting.
Gutiérrez was set to take over June 1 for interim superintendent Jane Belmore, who is in her second stint in that role. She also served as interim before Jennifer Cheatham started here in 2013. Cheatham left last summer to take a position at Harvard.
