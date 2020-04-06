Madison School District superintendent-hire Gutiérrez rescinds acceptance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Madison Metropolitan School District is once again without a permanent superintendent after recently hired Matthew Gutiérrez rescinded his acceptance of the position.

MMSD announced the news in a press release sent Monday at 10 p.m. following a School Board meeting in closed session. Gutiérrez will instead remain in his role in the Seguin Independent School District in Texas, the release said, telling MMSD officials "that he could not leave his district during this incredibly challenging time as he felt an overwhelming need to stay and support the students and staff in his current district."

“This was both surprising and disappointing,” said MMSD School Board President Gloria Reyes. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators across the country have been forced to make incredibly difficult decisions, and the MMSD family understands and fully appreciates Dr. Gutiérrez's decision to continue to support his community, the only home he's ever known, during these incredibly challenging times.

