Madison School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins tests positive for COVID-19

Madison School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the district and an email sent out to families Tuesday morning.

Jenkins said his symptoms were mild as of Tuesday morning in a message to families and that he will be prioritizing his health and the health of his family at this time.

"I will be completing my isolation period, and following all current protocols, entirely at home," he said. "These protocols include quarantining for at least five days, or until I am no longer symptomatic, followed by wearing a mask for the next six to ten days. During my quarantine period, I will be taking advantage of remote options to continue working as your superintendent."

Jenkins said his testing positive for the virus serves as a reminder that the pandemic is still active, despite relaxed safety protocols in Dane County and across the country, and noted the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when appropriate.

The Madison School District is one of few left in the state that still requires masks to be worn by students, staff and visitors to school buildings.

At the start of May, the district extended its masking requirements, with a plan to review those requirements and community case counts every two weeks.

The decision to continue masking came after most other mask requirements had been dropped, even on public transportation, which had been one of the last settings masks were required under an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A federal judge struck down that federal mandate April 18.

Madison is one of the last remaining districts in Dane County to still have a mask mandate in place after others relaxed their policies. Dane County dropped its countywide mask rule on March 1.

The Madison School District cited rising COVID-19 cases locally as a reason for its repeated extension of its mask mandate. The district's team of medical advisors unanimously recommended keeping the policy in place, the district said.

The current weekly case rate in Dane County is 439 cases per 100,000 people, according to data collected by Public Health Madison and Dane County. The county's virus transmission level is currently considered to be medium.

Roughly 80% percent of Dane County residents have completed an initial COVID-19 vaccination series, according to data collected by the city-county health department.

