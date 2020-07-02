Madison School District superintendent candidate Carol Kelley pitches herself as 'equity advocate'

“It will not be an easy journey to have an anti-racism agenda but I would say sign me up,” she said. “I really want to work with this community. I really want to work with this board.”

Kelley is one of two finalists being interviewed this week. The other, Carlton Jenkins, is in his fifth year as superintendent of a suburban Minneapolis school district. Either finalist would be Madison’s first African American superintendent.

25 years in education

Kelley has led Oak Park Elementary School District 97 in Illinois since 2015. The roughly 6,100-student district is 53% white, 17% Black, 13% Hispanic, 4% Asian and 13% multiracial. She oversees eight elementary schools and two middle schools.

She sets aside “coaching” days to get out of the central office and into classrooms — “the same way that the coach of baseball teams are on the sidelines to see what’s going on.”

About 18% of students in Kelley’s district are considered low-income compared to 46% of students in Madison School District.