Madison School District superintendent candidate Carol Kelley pitches herself as 'equity advocate'

Carol Kelley considers herself to be an unapologetic “equity advocate” and champion of all students.
Kelley, a finalist to become superintendent of the Madison School District, pledged to work collaboratively with the community to address longstanding academic achievement gaps and to recruit and retain a more diverse teacher workforce.
“For me, personally, when I saw the video of George Floyd, I think it resonated with me because at times — and I don’t think I’m the only leader or educator who feels this way — but at times the system might feel like you have a knee on your neck and you can’t breathe,” she said during a Wednesday question-and-answer session with the community held over Facebook Live.
Kelley, who just finished her fifth year as superintendent of a suburban Chicago school district, committed to lead for a minimum of five years if hired. She came to the event with a long list of attributes she found appealing about the Madison School District. Those include its goal of achieving Black excellence and its disciplinary policy she said her own district uses as a model for emphasizing restorative approaches over punitive practices.
“It will not be an easy journey to have an anti-racism agenda but I would say sign me up,” she said. “I really want to work with this community. I really want to work with this board.”
Kelley is one of two finalists being interviewed this week. The other, Carlton Jenkins, is in his fifth year as superintendent of a suburban Minneapolis school district. Either finalist would be Madison’s first African American superintendent.
25 years in education
Kelley has led Oak Park Elementary School District 97 in Illinois since 2015. The roughly 6,100-student district is 53% white, 17% Black, 13% Hispanic, 4% Asian and 13% multiracial. She oversees eight elementary schools and two middle schools.
She sets aside “coaching” days to get out of the central office and into classrooms — “the same way that the coach of baseball teams are on the sidelines to see what’s going on.”
About 18% of students in Kelley’s district are considered low-income compared to 46% of students in Madison School District.
Her district outperformed the state on English language arts and math exams, according to its Illinois Report Card, but its average Black-white achievement gap in both subjects is larger than the state’s as a whole.
Kelley has contended with high leadership turnover — four principals in four years — at one of the district’s elementary schools, according to the news site, OakPark.com. Kelley said in March that the school’s revolving door was “unacceptable” and the district hired a consultant to assess the problem.
After interviewing more than two dozen people across the district, the consultant said there seemed to be a “pervasive relational trust issue” between teachers, parents, administrators, central office and the School Board in all directions, the news site reported.
Kelley’s background also includes three years as superintendent in a New Jersey school district, as well as stints as a curriculum director, elementary and middle school principal and classroom teacher, Kelley told about 500 viewers participating in the public forum.
Kelley also worked for an organization called Edison Learning, which she said primarily supported the creation of charter schools in various communities. She said she is not “anti-charter” but is “definitely pro-public schools.” Before transitioning to education, she worked as an engineer.
Under her watch
Among Kelley’s accomplishments in Oak Park, she touted the approval of both an operating and capital referendum — two items the Madison School Board itself is eyeing for this fall.
She also described her creation of equity teams, which could include a teacher, social worker and other support staff members working on a specific goal, such as improving Black students’ literacy. The approach has sparked questions and interest from others across the district, she said.
To improve diversity among staff ranks, Kelley said the district’s goal is that one of every four applicants is a person of color. Hiring committees must have a certain percentage of teachers of color.
Kelley vowed to meet as many people as possible in her early days on the job and hear from the community on their priorities before setting her own. As for reopening schools amid a three-fold crisis affecting public health, racial injustice and the economy, she vowed to provide stable leadership and a sense of calm.
The Madison School Board is scheduled to meet privately Thursday to consider the candidates. To submit feedback on Kelley, visit mmsd.org/kelley by 11 a.m. Thursday.
