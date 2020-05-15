Madison School District summer school to be fully online; summer rec programs canceled

Taking a cautious approach to returning students to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison School District announced Friday summer school will take place online, and in-person summer recreational programs are canceled.
Thousands of Madison students are set to participate in a "fully virtual summer school experience" this year, which will have limited instructional offerings focused on core skills for elementary and middle school students and improving grades and the chances of graduating for high school students, said Lisa Kvistad, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
"We are working hard to figure out the best ways possible to deliver instruction and keep everybody safe at the same time," interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said during a weekly online news conference.
Additionally, the district announced previously scheduled in-person recreational programs and camps offered by Madison School & Community Recreation, or MSCR, are canceled for the summer to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Those who signed up for programs will receive a full refund.
MSCR executive director Janet Dyer said "virtual programming" would replace some of the canceled activities and focus on fitness and art classes, outdoor adventure activities and sports instruction.
Some of MSCR's online programming will be free, and others might require a small fee, Dyer said.
MSCR in-person activities could return in July or August if they're held outside and follow public safety guidelines, Dyer said, but a decision won't be made until June.
Despite summer school going remote, some students will be in school buildings this summer.
MSCR is offering child care for up to 600 students at 15 to 20 elementary schools, Dyer said.
She said enrollment in the child care program will prioritize children of "essential" workers and students taking summer school classes. It will run the duration of the summer school schedule from June 22 to July 31.
Summer school
Online summer school is being offered to students in third through 12th grade.
The educational instruction for students is being limited from what is normally offered. Teachers will focus on maintaining and improving literacy and math skills for elementary and middle school students.
High school students will be able to make up failed classes they need to graduate, improve grades from classes taken before the pandemic and take for the first time a select number of courses in as health, physical education and personal finance.
With the decision to continue schooling solely online, the district will need to contact the families of 3,000 students in third through seventh grade who signed up for summer school before the online decision was made and see if they want to continue to participate, said summer school director Nicole Schaefer.
The number of high school students in summer school won't be known until closer to the end of the school year.
Along with giving students a chance to catch up on school work, summer school enrollment counts toward a district's pupil membership and factors into how much state equalization aid a district receives.
Kelly Ruppel, the district's chief financial officer, said the state Department of Public Instruction put out guidance this week on how districts should track online attendance and instructional minutes, which weigh into the state equalization aid formula.
As a result, the district could receive less state funding, but with fewer staff members needed to operate online summer school, Ruppel said she hopes the net budget outcome is the same as previous years.
As for the fall semester, Belmore said the district is still considering several scenarios.
It could be fully online or in-person, switching back and forth between the approaches as needed, or in-person classes at some schools and online schooling at others, Belmore said.
She said the district will need to be flexible next school year on how it teaches students.
"There is however one component to our planning for reopening the schools this fall where there is absolutely no flexibility … our decisions will be grounded in health and safety for our students, staff and families," Belmore said.
Sally Zirbel-Donisch, the district's assistant director of health services, said it's unclear yet on what would happen if a student or staff member is diagnosed with COVID-19 whenever in-person classes resume. She said the district continues to work with Public Health Madison and Dane County on guidance.
