Madison School District summer school to be fully online; summer rec programs canceled

With the decision to continue schooling solely online, the district will need to contact the families of 3,000 students in third through seventh grade who signed up for summer school before the online decision was made and see if they want to continue to participate, said summer school director Nicole Schaefer.

The number of high school students in summer school won't be known until closer to the end of the school year.

Along with giving students a chance to catch up on school work, summer school enrollment counts toward a district's pupil membership and factors into how much state equalization aid a district receives.

Kelly Ruppel, the district's chief financial officer, said the state Department of Public Instruction put out guidance this week on how districts should track online attendance and instructional minutes, which weigh into the state equalization aid formula.

As a result, the district could receive less state funding, but with fewer staff members needed to operate online summer school, Ruppel said she hopes the net budget outcome is the same as previous years.

As for the fall semester, Belmore said the district is still considering several scenarios.