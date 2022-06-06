Madison School District struggles to spend millions in federal aid for Big Ideas

In May 2021, a group of Madison School District educators, students and community members pitched their “big ideas” to spend $9 million in federal funds. As of March, just $403,530 of that money had been spent, and time is ticking to use the remaining funds, which have shrunk to $2.5 million.

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins launched the Big Ideas Campaign, an effort to crowd source ideas for how to spend $9 million, in early 2021 and encouraged the community to bring share their big-ticket education-focused ideas. Dozens of groups submitted proposals, and the administration moved forward with 14.

The money for the projects is part of a nearly $2.4 billion federal grant school districts across Wisconsin are scheduled to receive in three installments, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds. The money is meant to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 on K-12 education.

Of that $2.4 billion, the Madison School District is scheduled to receive $66.7 million, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Federal guidelines require school districts use the money before September 2024, with different expiration dates corresponding with each payout.

Big Ideas funding East High School barber shop apprenticeship program Funding requested in May 2021 — $49,000

Spent as of March 2022 — $11,345 Pursuit of Sunshine, West High School gardening club Funding requested in May 2021 — $28,000

Spent as of March 2022 — $6,629 Youth Action Teams, district-wide training for students to advocate for themselves and their classmates Funding requested in May 2021 — $98,320

Spent as of March 2022 — $5,810 Akira Recording Studio, Toki Middle School Funding requested in May 2021 — $170,145

Spent as of March 2022 — $90,742 ALL+In Microschool Funding requested in May 2021 — $720,000

Spent as of March 2022 — $24,848 Black Girl Magic, elementary schools and East High feeder schools Funding requested in May 2021 — $145,085

Program cut prior to March 2022 Mission Possible, districtwide use of robot technology to support learning for home-bound students Funding requested in May 2021 — $159,469

Spent as of March 2022 — $59,394 Parent Liaisons, Mendota Community Elementary School Funding requested in May 2021 — $25,000

Spent as of March 2022 — $6,568 Project Based Learning, Shabazz High School Funding requested in May 2021 — $153,000

Spent as of March 2022 — $26,800 Teen-zine, Memorial High School and districtwide high schools Program cut before funds were allocated MTI CENTRS — Justified Anger, professional development in anti-racist teaching Funding requested in May 2021 — $450,000

Spent as of March 2022 — $88,798 Student Leadership in Anti-Racist Teaching & Civic Action, Sandburg Elementary Funding requested in May 2021 — $125,375

Spent as of March 2022 — $53,430 Transformative Justice, Thoreau Elementary Funding requested in May — $35,000

Spent as of March 2022 — $29,166 Madison School District Coalition for leading anti-racist schools Funding requested in May 2021 — $64,568 Program cut prior to March 2022 Total: $2,222,962 allocated for programs in the 2021-22 budget; $403,530 spent as of March 2022

11 projects active

As of March, 11 of the 14 approved Big Ideas projects were still active and most had only used a fraction of the money they asked for, due to a variety of COVID-19-related roadblocks, district officials said.

Finding people to help with new projects was a challenge; supply chain shortages made construction projects difficult; district employees set to lead the projects were pulled away to substitute as their colleagues fell ill; and “certain (Madison School District) processes and parameters made moving quickly and nimbly a challenge,” according to information shared with the School Board, though details regarding those “processes and parameters” weren’t provided.

The district repurposed $4 million of the initial $9 million earmarked for Big Ideas for another project, called Reimagine Our Schools + Classrooms. As of March, $3.1 million was spent on: furniture ($2 million); building projects such as playgrounds and WiFi extensions ($695,000); supplies and resources such as curriculum materials, books and apparel ($289,000); musical instruments ($70,000); and technology ($35,000) for the Reimagine project. The remaining $900,000 is slated for the coming school year.

Roughly $5 million was left for Big Ideas projects after the $4 million reallocation. Once $403,530 was spent on Big Ideas in its first year, the district chose to again reduce the program’s scope — with roughly $2.1 million to be allocated toward Big Ideas projects in the coming year.

The district plans to put the other $2.5 million back into the district’s ESSER budget, but district spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not provide specifics on how those funds would be spent nor was that information available in the district’s 2022-23 preliminary budget at the start of June.

Most of the Big Ideas projects pitched by educators, students and community members focused on facilitating a connection between a school and its surrounding community, and giving students more agency over their education. A number of the project coordinators, who are required to check in regularly with a district team to provide updates on their progress and submit updates to the School Board, have reported positive effects of their work on student learning.

Coordinators hope to continue the work they’ve started, but the district plans to halt ESSER funding for Big Ideas projects in June 2023.

Project-Based Learning Brian Counselman, head of Shabazz High School's Project-Based Learning Big Idea said he and staff were searching for a way to re-engage students with their school and in-person learning after a year of online-only instruction. “Project-based learning is a great umbrella that incorporates experiential learning, service learning and all of these things we find to be really valuable for students, to get them out and doing real things, which felt like a great counter to the virtual world,” he said. Shabazz students have taken roughly 115 field trips during the 2021-22 school year associated with Project Based learning during a two hour block of time in the afternoon called the “Learning Lab,” which Counselman characterized as an opportunity for students to learn real-life skills, sometimes outside of the school. Learning Lab opportunities are connected with school-based curriculum and can include community partnerships, where students get to work on projects outside of the school building, from restorative work with the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department to exploring jazz with Café Coda owner Hanah Jon Taylor. Students walk away with multiple forms of credit. For example, science credit can be given to students who participate in water testing and restoration projects, art credit can be given to students who work on jazz compositions, and English credit can be tied into those through essays about the projects. “We’re used to school feeling more school-y,” Counselman said, and noted that there’s been a bit of a learning curve in regard to using the funds and for staff to figure out how to organize transportation and community partnerships for the field trips. The district reimburses staff once they submit expense reports to the administration. Shabazz staff had also planned construction of some facilities and spaces around the school such as outdoor classrooms with greenhouses, community gardens and a shed, which is a larger fraction of the cost estimate they requested initially. There have been challenges getting the wheels turning and gaining approval for the construction projects. “We’ve been told that this summer, we’ll be clearing some of those hurdles and getting some of those outdoor classroom spaces built,” he said. “We’re hoping that with this opportunity to have some additional funds, we can build facilities that are even more sustainable.”

Equity, antiracism

A number of the initiatives focus on helping teachers become more inclusive and equitable, such as Transformative Justice at Thoreau Elementary, led by Principal Dan Davidson and school social worker Laura Glaub; Student Leadership in antiracist Teaching and Civic Action at Sandburg Elementary, led by librarian Warren Schwab and instructional resource teacher Ashley Painter; and districtwide MTI CENTRS Justified Anger, led by Kerry Motoviloff.

The Thoreau and Sandburg projects have a multi-pronged focus, providing students with more agency over their learning and to facilitating community involvement in the schools.

At Sandburg, teachers identified student leaders, based on criteria that varied from advanced learners to students who consistently ask questions and those with social capital among their classmates, with the goal of fostering those students’ leadership skills.

Forty students, the majority of whom are fourth- and fifth-grade students of color, and their parents attended a summer institute to support their development as student leaders.

“What happened then is you had students with social capital and their teachers and about four or five classmates per class that meet with teachers in the summer and they’re starting to think about, ‘What do we value? What kind of classroom community do we want? How are we going to build relationships?’” Painter said.

During the school year, four or five of the student leaders who took part in the summer institute met weekly with their classroom teacher to weigh in on curriculum and decisions that would affect the classroom. The result, Painter said, was a collaborative environment that facilitated both student engagement and teacher satisfaction, and led to lower staff turnover at Sandburg during the 2021-22 school year compared with other district schools.

Program funds were used for curriculum and to provide a stipend to students and parents for the summer institute, and to pay teachers for their professional development time in the summer, as well as for substitute teachers who covered classes while the teacher met weekly with student leaders during the school year.

“We had hoped to pull in a lot more community partners and have parents here on a regular basis and students to continue to consult outside of school hours,” Schwab said, and noted that the project has room to grow. “We hope to continue the program, to utilize the budget and continue to elevate student learning.”

MTI CENTRS Justified Anger project began about five years ago, in response to a request from teachers for professional development training and support specifically on how to be antiracist in their classrooms.

Funding from Big Ideas allowed MTI and Motoviloff to partner with area organizations such as the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development to develop antiracist curriculum and to expand the program’s reach to 500 Madison teachers who each participated in 18 hours of professional development on the subject.

At Thoreau, fifth-grader DeLontae Shaw brought his Big Idea to the attention of Davidson and Glaub — to gain more community representation including mentors and support staff of color, and to develop a partnership with Urban Triage to support home visits, project-based learning and field trips to support student learning.

“We’ve gotten a lot of qualitative feedback from school families. Our Black families feel more heard and seen,” Glaub said. “They feel like they actually have partners within the school. They don’t feel isolated or separate, and they feel like they have access to community resources that they need.”

Glaub said habitual truancy is also down at Thoreau this year as a result of the project — students want to come to school because they feel like they belong. The elementary school’s average attendance for the 2021-22 school year was about 86.3%, compared with 80% districtwide, Glaub said, and Thoreau’s average attendance for Black students during the 2021-22 school year was around 78.3% compared with 60% districtwide.

The majority of the money spent was for the community partnership, field trip transportation, and paying high school students a stipend through the mentorship part of the program, as well as educators who went beyond the regular school day to support the project.

Mission Possible Anna Beth Cliff worked with a lot of homebound students before the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit, she and her department decided to explore how technology used for online-only learning could benefit students who are permanently homebound or temporarily homebound due to surgery or illness. Cliff, a program support teacher for assistive technology under department of student services, enlisted the help of robots that look like an iPad atop a Segway to act as stand-ins for homebound students in the classroom. Homebound students are able to manipulate the robots -- moving them around the classroom to interact with their peers and teachers. Seven robots were used during the 2021-22 school year. “Their ability to socialize with peers was nonexistent when they had a homebound teacher, just that piece and that feeling of being a part of a team and a community has been a game changer for a lot of our families and a lot of our students,” Cliff said. Students have gone from doing an alternative curriculum to learning the same curriculum as their peers. “This has really changed the game for our students, to be included in the classroom. We’re seeing less lagging skills when they’re returning to school post health issues,” Cliff said. Through the program, 87% of homebound students are able to participate in classrooms using the robots, Cliff said. Cliff and her team allocated funds for staff support and robot purchases in their initial estimate. Next year, they plan to have a dedicated staff person to focus on technology upkeep for the project. “I was subbing some this school year and wasn’t able to fully get to everything I wanted to. ...There’s still so much more I think we can do with this project," she said. "A lot of us have been pulled in many directions within our roles in the district for other subbing needs.”

ESSER specifics

The district is scheduled to receive $66.7 million in ESSER funds in three payment installments, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The district received $5.3 million in the first installment, or ESSER I, and $4.9 million had been exhausted by the end of the 2020-21 school year, according to information obtained in April through an open records request submitted by the Wisconsin State Journal to the district in January.

LeMonds said the district plans to spend the remaining funds by the end of the current fiscal year, which is in line with federal guidelines requiring ESSER I funds to be spent before Sept. 30.

The district is scheduled to receive $18.9 million in ESSER II funds. As of June 1, roughly $8.6 million of those funds had either been spent or allocated through open purchase orders; federal guidelines require ESSER II funds to be spent before Sept. 30, 2023, according to DPI.

The district is scheduled to receive $42.5 million through the ESSER III, according to DPI, funds that must be used by Sept. 30, 2024.

Guidelines dictate the types of expenses ESSER funds can cover. ESSER II funds, for example, are to mitigate learning loss, restore and maintain high-quality learning environments, and to keep elementary and secondary schools open as safely as possible, while ESSER I funds were meant to relieve costs accrued when schools pivoted from in-person to online learning in March 2020, due to the pandemic.

Additional planned ESSER expenditures by the Madison School District include expansion of programs to address mental health needs, increase summer school efforts to address learning loss, enhance virtual learning infrastructure, expand wireless online connectivity for students, develop innovative learning spaces and address classroom redesign needs. The federal grant program requires districts to document their use of the funds.

A halt in funding

The district funded Big Ideas projects with money from ESSER II specifically, which expires in 2023 — a deadline DPI said will not be extended.

Anna Beth Cliff, project head of Mission Possible, said funds from the Big Ideas Campaign were meant to help get the learning assistance program off the ground. It’s her hope that funding for the project will be integrated into the district’s existing budget.

“Students are going to continue to need an alternative access to school because many of these students that we’re supporting will never be at school due to their condition and the risk to their health,” Cliff said.

MTI CENTRS plans to create a sustainability plan for its project in the coming year to explore how to continue to fund antiracist professional development for teachers, Motoviloff said.

LeMonds said all recipients of funds through the Big Ideas Campaign were notified at the start of the program that funding would end in 2023.

