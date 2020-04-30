Madison School District sticking to ‘pass/no pass’ for high schoolers during COVID-19 closure despite some calls for letter grade option

The district’s policy freezes students’ GPAs as they were at the end of first semester. Staff reiterated Wednesday during a virtual press conference that allowing some to opt into letter grades would “continue to create more inequity,” said Cindy Green, MMSD's director of secondary programs and Pathways.

“We felt that, one, grades during this time were not going to equal what grades were during the regular first semester,” Green said. “We were concerned with students that were not able to engage in learning at this time for a variety of reasons.

“With people being able to opt-in, those that are already afforded a lot of opportunities would be able to take advantage of that and those that would not be afforded those same opportunities during this time may not be able to take advantage of that.”

A “pass” grade will indicate a “student has met minimum requirements for content standards,” with a grade of D or higher passing. “No pass” indicates the student did not meet those requirements.