Madison School District sticking to ‘pass/no pass’ for high schoolers during COVID-19 closure despite some calls for letter grade option

A survey with more than 550 signatures is calling for the Madison Metropolitan School District to offer the option of letter grades to high school students during virtual learning, but district officials are maintaining their plan for a "pass/no pass" system.
The district announced it would use the “pass/no pass” grading system earlier in April to do the least harm to students’ grades, given the unprecedented shift to virtual learning for students and staff and inequitable access to the internet.
While that aligned with a petition started by some high school staff members and signed by more than 100 people, some students are disappointed they no longer have the opportunity to raise their grade point average. West High School senior Cris Cruz said he’s been trying to get his GPA up to a 3.8 since his freshman year.
“For a lot of students including me, the transition between middle school and high school is sometimes rough,” Cris said. “Students spend the rest of their high school careers trying to improve their GPA because it isn’t until later on that we understand how important GPA is.”
The district’s policy freezes students’ GPAs as they were at the end of first semester. Staff reiterated Wednesday during a virtual press conference that allowing some to opt into letter grades would “continue to create more inequity,” said Cindy Green, MMSD's director of secondary programs and Pathways.
“We felt that, one, grades during this time were not going to equal what grades were during the regular first semester,” Green said. “We were concerned with students that were not able to engage in learning at this time for a variety of reasons.
“With people being able to opt-in, those that are already afforded a lot of opportunities would be able to take advantage of that and those that would not be afforded those same opportunities during this time may not be able to take advantage of that.”
A “pass” grade will indicate a “student has met minimum requirements for content standards,” with a grade of D or higher passing. “No pass” indicates the student did not meet those requirements.
Interim superintendent Jane Belmore stressed that the district will provide letter grades when requested by a third party, like for a scholarship or for NCAA athletic eligibility, upon request.
Chief of high schools Mike Hernandez added that while he “understands why” some people are upset with the decision, it’s also a relief for others and helps support teachers who are themselves transitioning to a new teaching system.
“We also have many students and families that have expressed appreciation for providing a way to alleviate some stressors or tension through this time as well,” Hernandez said. “We’re trying to support and accommodate as best as we can.”
West senior Leila Fletcher is among those who felt relief initially at hearing she wouldn’t “have to stress too much about maintaining good grades.”
“My initial reaction was kind of a weight lifted off my shoulders, to be honest," she said. "Remote learning obviously has its hardships with not having the same kind of explanation from teachers as kids would have in a classroom setting.”
But while she supports the district not requiring letter grades at this time, she wishes she and others had the option to ask for letter grades if they decided they wanted to pursue them, whether to continue bringing their GPA up or maintaining a perfect 4.0 for all four years.
“At least having the option to have letter grades would be important for kids,” Leila said. “I know personally a lot of kids who have been working really hard for the last couple of years to raise their grades up and improve their GPA.
“Not having that opportunity to keep improving over this last quarter, I know can be hard for a lot of kids.”
