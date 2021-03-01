Madison School District staff, community push for teacher vaccination as reopening date looms

Social-emotional learning a priority

Along with mitigation efforts such as mandatory mask requirements, social distancing and frequent hand washing, the district plans to emphasize social and emotional support for students as they become acclimated back into classrooms. The support will include curriculum centered on complex emotions, emotional awareness and lessons that involve in-person students and those who remain online-only.

“We all are in the middle of collective trauma and we know that, for our students of color — particularly our Black and Brown and Indigenous students — this has effected them differently, and we will not make assumptions about how any of us are coming back,” said Sara Knueve, a district employee who supports students and staff. “We’re feeling excited at the same time that we’re feeling a little scared, we’re feeling super happy to be back together at the same time it makes me nervous to be together, so we’ve written a lot of lessons around experiencing complex emotions.”