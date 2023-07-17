The communications director for the Madison School District who has been mired in scandal over his alleged mistreatment of female staff and journalists has retired, the District’s interim superintendent said Monday.

Tim LeMonds submitted his retirement after being put on leave in June amid a media firestorm over a staff complaint that said he routinely bullied and screamed at people, expressed his hate for a former Wisconsin State Journal reporter and called a female TV reporter a “pig.”

With LeMonds’ departure final, the district is hopeful it can work with the media “to transform how we share the stories of MMSD,” Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad said in a statement.

“We are committed to rebuilding community trust, supporting our communications team and stabilizing district practices during this transitional year for the district,” Kvistad said.

LeMonds had served as the district’s spokesperson since 2019. LeMonds had previously worked as a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections.

Kvistad said the district planned to review its communications department and then post a job listing for the director role in the coming weeks.

The controversy surrounding LeMonds’ stewardship of district communications emerged in March. Then, LeMonds unsuccessfully sued the district in Dane County Circuit Court to prevent a copy of the complaint against him by his staff from being released after a records request made by WMTV (Channel 15).

The complaint had been investigated by the district and was found to be without merit. In the complaint, staff detailed other concerns about LeMonds beyond his treatment of women, including pay inequity based on gender and staffing turnover in the communications department.

LeMonds has maintained that the concerns raised in the complaint are false. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

