Madison School District spent $8K to review its handling of teacher accused of concealing cameras

In August, more federal charges were brought against Kruchten that included additional counts of attempting to create child pornography in Wisconsin from dates in January and October 2019, preceding the December 2019 DECA field trip.

Madison School District families were sent a two-page summary of Piontek’s investigation in September, which concluded there was “no failure on the part of district staff” to follow the district policies related to field trips or reporting child abuse.

The summary also outlined policy violations against Kruchten for use of his personal cellphone, but according to the summary of Piontek’s report the district “acted appropriately when it waited to commence its own investigation until law enforcement completed its investigation and issued a Grand Jury Indictment against the former staff member.”

However, The Capital Times reported last fall that many of the victims’ parents and relatives have expressed frustration they were not involved in the district’s investigation and third-party review, nor were they provided with the full report.