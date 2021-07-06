Madison School District spent $30K to investigate evidence of hidden cameras at East High

The Madison School District paid more than $30,000 for a third-party investigator to look into circumstances surrounding the installation of hidden cameras in an East High School coach’s office.

The district has so far not released the full report put together by MWH Law Group, the firm tapped to conduct the investigation.

But in response to a request by the Wisconsin State Journal under the state's open records law, the district did release the retainer agreement and invoices between January and March from the Milwaukee-based firm that conducted the investigation.

The invoices, released Tuesday, show the firm reviewed the district’s employee handbook including School Board policies regarding installation of surveillance equipment, interviewed district staff, reviewed documents and evidence and conferred with the Madison Police Department regarding its investigation.

MWH Law Group was hired in January to conduct an investigation into the discovery of hidden cameras in an East High School coach’s office. Upon completion of the investigation, the firm recommended the district fire staff involved in the installation request – something the district said it was considering in May.

Investigation details