Madison School District: Some students to start the school year a day early

Some Madison School District students will start the 2021-22 year on a different date than normal, according to an email sent to families on Friday.
Students in grades 1, 7 and 10 will return to school at the start of the year on Thursday Sept. 2, along with students in grades 4K, kindergarten, 6 and 9. All other grades will return to school on Friday, Sept. 3.
The change was made in response to feedback received by the district from families, and through discussions with school leaders and local teacher’s union, Madison Teachers Inc., in an effort to give students who are entering new buildings time to acclimate to their teams as well as the building.
“We were really looking to support social emotional needs of students,” district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. “We recognize that students in those grade levels may not have been present in schools since the start of the pandemic and not have had the time and space to orient themselves to the school buildings.”
The new start date brought about some confusion among district families after a newsletter was released earlier that listed the new start date as August instead of September, LeMonds said, an issue that had since been cleared up.
School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom
Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. You can find all the School Spotlight stories from 2021 here.
