Madison School District sees sharp increase in COVID case numbers, quarantines

Coronavirus cases and quarantines in the Madison School District jumped significantly over the past week, with 111 new cases recorded between Nov. 17 and Wednesday.
The district, with an enrollment of roughly 26,000 students, recorded 1,079 quarantines in the past 14 days. East High School recorded 95 quarantines while West had 80 and Memorial recorded 71. Allis Elementary School recorded 83 quarantines.
Allis and East also recorded 12 cases each in the last 14 days.
“The increase is reflective of what is happening in the Madison community,” district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said via email. He also said the district plans to offer more school-based vaccine clinics for students but was unable to provide details.
COVID cases across Dane County have increased 5% over the past two weeks, while hospitalizations connected to the virus have increased 17% according to data collected by Public Health Madison and Dane County. The county remains classified as a high transmission area for the virus, despite more than 75% of residents having received at least one vaccine dose.
The infection rate among children in Dane County is at its highest point since the pandemic began, with about 54 cases per 100,000 children between the ages of 5 and 7 and 61 cases per 100,000 children between the ages of 8 and 11. Those are three times higher the rate for adults between the ages of 50 and 59, or 18 cases per 100,000.
The Madison School District held its first school-based vaccine clinics for students ages 5-11 earlier this month, providing an opportunity for roughly 380 students to be inoculated at Stephens, Leopold and Thoreau elementary schools.
In Madison, COVID cases have risen steadily since the end of October. Many Dane County school districts have also seen a sharp rise in the number of cases and quarantines in the past week.
Around the county
Several other districts have held vaccination clinics. Here are the latest infection and quarantine figures for other area school districts:
- The Mount Horeb School District (2,500 students) recorded 15 cases and required 38 to quarantine during last week.
- The Waunakee School District (4,400 students) recorded 33 cases and required 123 to quarantine during the week of Nov. 9.
- The Middleton-Cross Plains School District (7,500 students) reported 19 cases and 71 close contacts among students and staff this week
- The DeForest School District (3,800 students) recorded 24 cases and required 91 to quarantine this week.
- The Belleville School District (900 students) recorded four cases and required 11 students and staff to quarantine this week.
- The Wisconsin Heights School District (700 students) listed 10 cases between the start of the school year and Thursday, though it appears that number hasn’t changed or been updated since the start of the school year.
- The Monona Grove School District (3,600 students) recorded between 10 and 15 cases among students and staff last week.
- The Stoughton School District (2,900 students) recorded six cases among students and staff and required 13 students and staff members to quarantine last week.
- The Cambridge School District (900 students) recorded 26 cases among students and staff between the start of the school year and Nov. 18.
- The Verona School District (5,700 students) recorded six cases among students and staff in the last seven days.
- The Oregon School District (4,100 students) recorded 19 cases last week.
- The McFarland School District (2,400 students) has had a total of 24 cases so far during the week of Nov. 23.
- The Sun Prairie School District (8,300 students) recorded 24 cases last week.