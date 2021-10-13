Madison School District sees drop in new COVID cases and quarantines in past week

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Madison School District decreased, with 139 new cases during the past two weeks, down from 170 for the two-week period before that.
Three Madison schools saw more than 10 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. Thoreau Elementary recorded 14 cases and 47 quarantines, La Follette High School recorded 10 cases with 39 quarantines, and East High School recorded 10 cases with 31 quarantines.
Eleven schools in the district also recorded 20 or more quarantines due to close contacts with a COVID-19 case, including Jefferson Middle School with 51, Thoreau Elementary with 47 and Toki Middle School with 42.
There were 589 students, teachers or staff quarantined during the past 14 days, compared with 893 on Oct. 6. The district has roughly 32,000 students, teachers and staff.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not respond to a request for comment on the decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Outside Madison
Notable COVID-19 numbers among other school districts in Dane County:
Middleton-Cross Plains, with 7,500 students, reported 46 cases and 154 close contacts among students and staff from the start of the school year through Wednesday.
DeForest, with 3,800 students, recorded 80 cases between the beginning of the school year and Friday.
Cambridge, with 900 students, recorded 15 cases among students and staff between the start of the school year and Oct. 7.
Verona, with 5,700 students, has recorded 68 cases among students and staff since the start of the school year.
McFarland, with 2,400 students, has had a total of 35 cases since the start of the school year.
Sun Prairie, with 8,500 students, recorded 140 cases between the start of the school year and Oct. 7.