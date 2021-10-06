Madison School District sees dozens of new COVID cases and quarantines in the past week

The Madison School District recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases and 104 new quarantines over the past week, according to data released Wednesday.
Three of Madison’s four main high schools saw more than 10 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. East High School recorded 17 cases and 106 quarantines in that time frame, La Follette High School recorded 14 cases with 85 quarantines and Memorial recoded 11 cases with 21 quarantines. Thoreau Elementary School also saw 11 cases with 63 quarantines.
East High School announced the cancelation of a football game scheduled for Friday against Verona due to health and safety concerns.
Sixteen schools in the district also recorded 20 or more quarantines due to close contacts with a COVID-19 case in the past week. The schools with the highest number of quarantined students and staff were East High School with 106 quarantines, La Follette High School with 85, Thoreau Elementary School with 63, West High School with 58 and Whitehorse Middle School with 53.
There were 893 students, teachers or staff quarantined during the past 14 days, compared with 789 on Sept. 29. And there were 170 cases over the past 14 days, compared with 144 as of Sept. 29, in a district of roughly 32,000 students, teachers and staff.
Dane County
Around Dane County, the Mount Horeb School District recorded 18 cases and 78 students who were required to quarantine in a district of roughly 2,500 students, between the beginning of the school year and Oct. 5. The Waunakee School District recorded 11 cases, in a district of roughly 4,400 students, and 31 students who were required to quarantine during the week of Sept. 27.
The Middleton-Cross Plains School District reported 44 cases and 126 close contacts among students and staff, in a district of roughly 7,500 students, from the start of the school year through Wednesday. The DeForest School District recorded 63 cases, in a district of roughly 3,800 students, between the beginning of the school year and Friday.
The Belleville School District recorded five cases and 69 students and staff who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 900 students, between the start of the school year and Friday. The Wisconsin Heights School District recorded 10 cases, in a district of roughly 700 students, between the start of the school year and Wednesday.
The Monona Grove School District, with an enrollment of roughly 3,600 students, recorded 108 cases and 211 quarantines among students and staff between the start of the school year and Monday. The Stoughton School District recorded 11 cases among students and staff and 55 students and staff members who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 2,900 students, during the week of Sept. 30.
The Cambridge School District did not update their dashboard on Thursday, Sept. 30 but recorded eight cases among students and staff between the start of the school year and Sept. 23, in a district of 900 students. The Verona School District has recorded 61 cases among students and staff since the start of the school year, in a district of roughly 5,700 students.
The Oregon School District recorded 84 cases between the start of the school year and Oct. 4 in a district of roughly 4,100 students, and the McFarland School District has had a total of 24 cases since the start of the school year in a district of roughly 2,400 students.
The Sun Prairie Area School District recorded 106 cases between the start of the school year and Sept. 30 in a district of roughly 8,500 students.
The Marshall School District did not respond to a request for COVID case and quarantine data.
Vaccine mandates
The Middleton-Cross Plains School Board unanimously approved a vaccine requirement for all district teachers and staff in September. Staff will have until Nov. 15 to be fully vaccinated, though the vast majority are already inoculated, district spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said. Those who choose not to get vaccinated due to a medical or religious reason will be tested weekly.
The Monona Grove School Board also adopted a vaccine requirement for staff at its Sept. 21 meeting. The policy requires all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 1 as a condition of employment. Accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis, district spokesperson Katy Byrnes Kaiser said.
The Madison School Board adopted a vaccine requirement in a unanimous vote also in September. Teachers and staff in the district must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, while those with medical or religious reasons for not getting inoculated will be tested twice a week.
Since the start of the school year, Madison has sent out communication to parents via email to notify them of a COVID-19 case in their child’s school building. If their child is considered a close contact, parents are sent a separate email with additional information.
The district began rolling out a rapid testing initiative at the beginning of September, with the help of the Department of Health Services, in which health care providers offer walk-up COVID-19 testing to students, teachers and staff.