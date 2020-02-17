Madison School District sees bump in teacher resignations

More Madison teachers resigned last school year than during the four previous school years, with the stress of the job, better pay opportunities elsewhere, and whether or not they feel supported factoring into their decisions, district and union officials said Monday.
The Madison School District put out earlier this month an annual report on staff hiring and turnover, detailing changes in certain employee groups and the racial makeup of staff between the 2014-15 and 2018-19 school years.
Between the start of 2018-19 and this fall, 231 teachers — or 8.3% of all teachers — resigned from the district, which is the highest number of resignations and percentage of teachers resigning in the five years covered by the report.
In the four prior years, the average annual turnover rate of teachers, not including retirements, was 6.3%.
Deirdre Hargrove-Krieghoff, the district's head of human resources, said an uptick in the number of resignations is a concern, but it's "not alarming to see that percentage."
"There are people who are wondering if we're concerned about that slight uptick. We're always concerned," Hargrove-Krieghoff said. "We always want to be understanding the climate and the culture of our … school buildings and why folks may be leaving."
But the Madison figures are "well below" national estimates for teacher turnover, she said.
A 2017 report from the Learning Policy Institute estimates the annual teacher turnover rate is 16% when factoring in teachers who switch school districts and those who leave the profession altogether.
When including retirements, the Madison School District saw a 10.8% turnover of teachers in 2018-19. The average annual turnover rate, including retirements, of the prior four years was 9.6%.
The district's hiring and turnover report also shows it continues to make "incremental" progress toward diversifying its teaching pool, Hargrove-Krieghoff said.
Last year, 13.5% of the 2,746 teachers were racial minorities. The figure was 11.7% in the 2014-15 school year.
Turnover among non-teachers
Other employee groups continue to have higher rates of turnover than teachers.
For those working in food service, such as school cafeterias, 26 of the 123 employees, or 21%, who started at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year are no longer with the district.
The district's educational assistant unit, which includes hard-to-fill positions such as special education assistants and is the second-largest employee group, had an overall turnover rate of 14.6%, and 9.6% when retirements are excluded.
Reasons for leaving
Hargrove-Krieghoff said some of the top reasons teachers cite leaving the district are stress and for career advancement opportunities at other school districts.
Andy Waity, president of Madison Teachers Inc., said the teachers union often hears of a lack of job satisfaction or feeling valued at work, along with the pay and benefits, as reasons for teachers leaving.
He said he doesn't see any one factor contributing to the 44 more teachers who resigned last year than did in the 2017-18 school year.
"It definitely is a trend in terms of the ability of folks to have a voice in their workplace, an ability for the employees to feel valued in that decision-making process," Waity said.
He also said there's a general narrative in the public of "putting a lot of responsibility and a lot of blame on teachers for all sorts of different things" that could weigh heavily on those in the profession.
Kerry Motoviloff, who is leading a teacher retention project for the union, said MTI frequently is told by teachers that workload and a feeling of not having enough say in what happens in schools are factors in leaving.
Teachers often agree with the vision of district-wide plans, such as for advanced learners or the disciplinary policy, but teachers don't feel involved enough in deciding how they're actually implemented in schools, Motoviloff said.
Diversifying district
A little more than a year ago, Najjah Thompson took on a newly-created recruiter role in the central office with an emphasis on hiring and retaining minority teachers.
At 13.5%, the district's percentage of minority teachers is higher than the percentage of minority teachers in the Madison area — or 9% as estimated by the district.
But the district continues to strive to make it more in line with the student population, where 58% of students are from minority populations, Hargrove-Krieghoff said.
A lot of the difficulty with growing the number of minority teachers more quickly has been the attrition rate, Thompson said.
In 2018-19, the district hired minority teachers at a higher rate than the rate of minority teachers who were leaving, resulting in a net gain of about 5 teachers.
"We know it's not enough just to recruit high-performing teachers of color, but we all need to think about ways that we're engaging our teachers once they have been recruited," Thompson said.
The district is trying to counteract the loss of minority teachers by having ongoing conversations with them about the things they need to get adjusted to the district and the community in general, Thompson said.
"We can recruit and bring in teachers of color to Madison, but if Madison as a community is not welcoming and wrapping them arms around folks, they do not stay," Hargrove-Krieghoff said.