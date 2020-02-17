Madison School District sees bump in teacher resignations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reasons for leaving

Hargrove-Krieghoff said some of the top reasons teachers cite leaving the district are stress and for career advancement opportunities at other school districts.

Andy Waity, president of Madison Teachers Inc., said the teachers union often hears of a lack of job satisfaction or feeling valued at work, along with the pay and benefits, as reasons for teachers leaving.

He said he doesn't see any one factor contributing to the 44 more teachers who resigned last year than did in the 2017-18 school year.

"It definitely is a trend in terms of the ability of folks to have a voice in their workplace, an ability for the employees to feel valued in that decision-making process," Waity said.

He also said there's a general narrative in the public of "putting a lot of responsibility and a lot of blame on teachers for all sorts of different things" that could weigh heavily on those in the profession.

Kerry Motoviloff, who is leading a teacher retention project for the union, said MTI frequently is told by teachers that workload and a feeling of not having enough say in what happens in schools are factors in leaving.