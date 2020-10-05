Madison School District seeks to pilot full-day 4K program next year

The Madison School District is looking to take a step closer to full-day 4-year-old kindergarten by piloting the program at two schools next year. But paying for the project could hinge on the outcome of next month's operating referendum.

Billed as a strategy to head off academic gaps early, the district is proposing a three-year pilot on full-day 4K, representing one of the biggest changes in the district's 4-year-old kindergarten program since it was launched as an optional half-day offering in 2011.

"This is our biggest and best equity strategy that we can provide, is providing intense early care and education support," Culleen Witthuhn, the district's director of early learning, told the Madison School Board during a meeting Monday.

To operate up to four 4K classes for a full day, the district estimates it would cost $1.3 million over a three-year period.

The proposed funding source is the yet-to-be-decided $33 million operating referendum on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, which could permanently raise the district's revenue limit if passed by voters.

Kelly Ruppel, chief financial officer, said it's not impossible to move ahead with the pilot if the referendum fails, but it would be "incredibly difficult."