Madison School District seeks more community input on Rimrock elementary school on Wednesday

The Madison Metropolitan School District will update community members on its plans for a new elementary school Wednesday night during a virtual Facebook Live event.
Voters approved a Rimrock Road neighborhood elementary school as part of the $317 million capital referendum in November. Construction is expected to begin in June 2022, with the school opening at 501 E. Badger Road in fall 2023.
Wednesday’s event will run from 6 to 7 p.m. on the MMSD Facebook page. District officials will share information about the planning progress and receive comments from community members.
Since the November approval, officials have held 43 community input sessions with various groups and opened a community-wide survey to get feedback on its plans for the elementary school, renovations at the four comprehensive high schools and the move of Capital High School into the Hoyt School Building.
“We were committed pre-referendum to the fact that if this thing passed, we were not going to turn a blind eye to our community around what these projects look like,” executive director of building services Chad Wiese told the School Board Monday night.
The sessions have resulted in feedback that could lead to design shifts in the 400- to 450-student Rimrock school, according to a presentation Monday.
Some of those potential shifts include a layout that provides access and space for community use and services, maintaining an environmental focus on the site, providing small group instruction and breakout areas for students and creating a makerspace or STEM Lab for students to explore projects. The latest drawings include features like four entrances — bus/community access, elementary main entrance, Badger Rock Middle School main entrance and a tenant entrance for groups that operate in the building — and a variety of small, collaborative spaces.
Wiese stressed that any pieces of the potential design could still change by the time bids go out.
The Allis Elementary School attendance area is expected to shift to the new school, which will provide a much shorter bus ride for students residing in the Rimrock Road area. Nuestro Mundo, a district dual language charter school that leases space in a former Monona Grove School District building, is expected to move to the Allis building.
The district purchased the land and existing Badger Rock Community Center building, which houses Badger Rock Middle School. That school, a district charter with an environmental focus including a sustainable garden on site, will continue to operate there.
District chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel said feedback on instructional priorities is extremely important to finalizing the building’s design.
“We’re being incredibly intentional about letting the instructional work take the lead so that the facilities work can tie in,” Ruppel told the School Board.
Board member Cris Carusi said she hoped to see continued creative thinking toward the school’s design.
“We’re building an elementary school with the opportunity to think really creatively about what it means to provide an exciting, engaging education to kids, particularly kids on the south side, and to think much more broadly about community schools not just as a hub of service but a place where our approach to instruction can actually be a means to bring the whole community in,” Carusi said.
The design phase for the elementary school is expected to be complete by Feb. 21, 2022, with bids for the work going out March 21. The district plans to continue external and internal conversations about the school, working with students, staff and the Rimrock community to gather additional input.
