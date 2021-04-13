Madison School District seeks more community input on Rimrock elementary school on Wednesday

Board member Cris Carusi said she hoped to see continued creative thinking toward the school’s design.

“We’re building an elementary school with the opportunity to think really creatively about what it means to provide an exciting, engaging education to kids, particularly kids on the south side, and to think much more broadly about community schools not just as a hub of service but a place where our approach to instruction can actually be a means to bring the whole community in,” Carusi said.

The design phase for the elementary school is expected to be complete by Feb. 21, 2022, with bids for the work going out March 21. The district plans to continue external and internal conversations about the school, working with students, staff and the Rimrock community to gather additional input.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.