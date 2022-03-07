Madison School District school-based COVID-19 testing services halted

Responsibility for the abrupt halt of a contract regarding on-site COVID-19 testing at Madison schools is in question after the service, provided by a third party vendor, ended in late February.

Testing services provided by COVID Clinic, a third party vendor used to conduct on-site COVID-19 testing at dozens of Madison's schools, told its employees on Feb. 24 not to return to work the next day, effectively putting more than 100 people out of work. But the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Madison School District were unable to determine which government entity was responsible for the dissolution of the contract with the California-based vendor as of Monday.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the decision to switch testing vendors was not made by the district because the vendors were chosen and contracted "solely" by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

But both the state health department and COVID Clinic said the district halted the testing services, and as of Thursday, the state health department was still gathering information regarding the decision.

"We are aware of (Madison School District) discontinuing services with COVID Clinic, and are gathering information about the situation," DHS spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt said. “Testing remains a critical tool in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, and maintaining the quality and integrity of our testing activities across the state is key."

COVID Clinic board representative Thomas Shaffer said the school district told the company to halt testing services at Madison school sites on Thursday, Feb. 24.

"We're unclear about the circumstances that led to this decision and continue to work towards finding answers and a resolution for all," Shaffer said.

Michelle Trehey, who was hired by COVID Clinic in early February to conduct testing at Wright Middle School, said she and her coworkers were also told by the clinic’s supervisors that the vendor’s contract with the district was in limbo on that Thursday.

“We were just told not to come to work the next day, not to show up but also not to ask any questions,” she said. On March 1, COVID Clinic told their employees that the school district dropped their contract with the vendor.

“If there were 50 schools with a COVID Clinic site and there were four people at each site, that left a whole crew of people abruptly unemployed,” Trehey said. “We have a signed contract that was supposed to go until December 2022. It’s very nerve wracking.”

"It's a big blow financially, it's a big blow to invest that much time and effort into a position. I was at a great school and I was so looking forward to building relationships with wonderful staff at the school," she said.

Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said the board was told by the district’s chief of staff, Richard McGregory, that the district would be switching vendors, though no reason was given.

LeMonds said the district will pause its on-site COVID-19 testing services to accommodate the transition to a new vendor. He did not say when school-based testing would be up and running again, when asked.

COVID Clinic, a California company hired as part of a state program to provide COVID-19 testing at Wisconsin schools experienced a bumpy rollout of its testing services across the state in September, with some of the people it has hired saying they were hired for jobs that didn’t exist and the company blaming hiring pressures and state computer glitches.

As of September, the Department of Health Services had assigned about 40 school districts across the state to receive testing services from Huntington Beach-based COVID Clinic. The company told the Wisconsin State Journal in September that it provides rapid antigen and lab-based PCR tests five days per week in 26 school districts, including Madison.

The statewide program was free for school families, students and staff and was being funded with federal money. Districts that opted in to the program were assigned one of 10 providers by DHS. There are 421 public school districts in Wisconsin, but private and independent charter schools were also eligible for the help.

COVID Clinic signed its contract with the state in August and began rolling out services in the last week of that month, it said. With the compressed timeline and the challenges endemic to setting up a new statewide program, at least four of COVID Clinic’s assigned districts dropped the company and some of its 80 Wisconsin hires had found themselves without a school to work at.

