Madison School District says return to online is temporary

The Madison School District said Friday that the return to online learning after winter break will be "a pause," with the hope — but not a guarantee — to resume in-person learning Jan. 10.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said it's his "aspiration" to have the delayed start to in-person learning only last a week.
"We’re pausing so that we can get back in school and stay in school," Jenkins said, noting that the extra week will help the district implement additional strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as increased testing.
Students were supposed to return to classrooms Monday. But now the plan is to add three days to winter break and have online instruction start Thursday. Also on Thursday, the district will decide whether it will return to in-person learning Jan. 10, Jenkins said.
Asked whether the district will allow students to return to school buildings if cases continue to rise, Jenkins said the district's decision will be made based on multiple factors, not just the level of community spread.
"It's multi-layered because it's not just the case counts," Jenkins said.
The district will also consider whether it has enough mitigation strategies in place, Jenkins said. Staff will use this week to upgrade masks, do additional testing and find a way to get more COVID-19 tests amid a national shortages.
Another factor is whether the district has enough staff to meet students' needs. Tracey Caradine, the district's chief of human resources, said the district has had more absences this year than pre-pandemic and is having trouble filling the holes with substitute teachers. Throughout the fall semester, anywhere from 43% to 50% of the absences were unable be filled with substitute teachers.
Jenkins declined to specify what metrics would need to be met for a return to in-person learning to happen Jan. 10. But he said he's "very optimistic" about that date for the return.
This story will be updated.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
