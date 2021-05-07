Madison School District’s Opportunity Youth office empowers and motivates underserved students

The idea for the office, which so far consists only of Buckner, was developed after district staff audited the process for identifying students who need support.

The audit showed the most marginalized students in the district were Black and Hispanic youths in high school who were struggling in three areas — they either dropped out and struggled to make ends meet with an incomplete high school education, they were in correctional or transitional facilities, or they were in classrooms but were unable to pass classes for various reasons.

Teachers and staff identify students who might benefit from one of eight programs offered by the office and meet with the students and their families to determine if Opportunity Youth is the best way to get them back on track to graduate with their peers.

“Each program is very different,” Buckner said. “We are trying to create models that really support our students.”

A new way forward

Opportunity Youth’s newest program, GEDO 2 — which stands for GED Option 2 — launched in January and allows students the flexibility to work toward their high school diploma without requiring them to stay in high school for additional years to obtain the credits necessary to graduate.