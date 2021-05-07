Madison School District’s Opportunity Youth office empowers and motivates underserved students

After struggling in subjects such as math, Alanna West said she sought one-on-one instruction from her West High School teachers, but their packed schedules made that difficult.
After she went to summer school, her teachers identified her as a candidate for the Madison School District’s recently created “microschool.” West started in the all-girl program last school year and said the difference was significant: Classes were much smaller, allowing teachers to devote more one-on-one time to their students.
“It just made school not just school for me,” West said. “It was something fun that I looked forward to.” And now, she said, “I’m back on track to graduate on time.”
MicroSchool-West is one of several programs run by the district’s Office of Youth Re-Engagement. Also known as Opportunity Youth, the office formed during the 2018-19 school year with the goal of getting marginalized students who struggled to complete coursework or pass classes back on track to graduate.
The department now oversees 176 students enrolled across eight programs, including 18 students at MicroSchool-West.
Students at MicroSchool-West earned an average of roughly four credits each during the 2019-20 school year and an average of five credits each during the 2020-21 school year (students need 22 to graduate). The increased number of credits earned is an early sign of academic success, said Maigon Buckner, director of Opportunity Youth. More evidence of whether the program is effective will be known in future years as the first cohorts graduate.
The idea for the office, which so far consists only of Buckner, was developed after district staff audited the process for identifying students who need support.
The audit showed the most marginalized students in the district were Black and Hispanic youths in high school who were struggling in three areas — they either dropped out and struggled to make ends meet with an incomplete high school education, they were in correctional or transitional facilities, or they were in classrooms but were unable to pass classes for various reasons.
Teachers and staff identify students who might benefit from one of eight programs offered by the office and meet with the students and their families to determine if Opportunity Youth is the best way to get them back on track to graduate with their peers.
“Each program is very different,” Buckner said. “We are trying to create models that really support our students.”
A new way forward
Opportunity Youth’s newest program, GEDO 2 — which stands for GED Option 2 — launched in January and allows students the flexibility to work toward their high school diploma without requiring them to stay in high school for additional years to obtain the credits necessary to graduate.
According to the Department of Public Instruction, a school board may grant a high school diploma to a student who has not satisfied credit requirements if the person is enrolled in an alternative education program or the school board has determined the student has demonstrated a level of proficiency in the subjects in which the credit is needed.
“When (students in GEDO 2) do graduate, they graduate with a diploma instead of a GED,” said Kalyanna Williams, the department’s former programming coordinator. “The students will get their diploma from their home school ... which is great for students and families because it’s not that stigma of ‘You have a GED.’”
Students in the program also get credit for the skills they obtain while working jobs outside of school.
“Our goal (isn’t) to check you off the list and say, ‘Another student has graduated,’” Williams said. “Beyond that, how do we make you a successful college student or a successful employee or successful in trade school, successful in the community?”
Williams left Opportunity Youth at the beginning of April, but GEDO 2 will continue in her absence.
Other programs
Along with MicroSchool-West and GEDO 2, the department offers six other specialized programs to help students graduate:
- The Omega School HSED (high school equivalency diploma) Program offers students of all ages a way to complete their high school education.
- Night School provides juniors and seniors who have 11 credits or fewer a way to catch up to their classmates.
- Operation Fresh Start Legacy Program offers students ages 16-24 a way to obtain a diploma or HSED along with college tuition assistance.
- Madison College Gateway to College and the Madison College HSED Program provide students ages 16-23 a way to earn their diploma or GED and college credits at the same time.
- Transition Academy offers a variety of options for students age 18 and older to complete their high school education.
Mutual inspiration
Students aren’t the only ones benefiting from the program. Opportunity Youth has provided a place for teachers to learn and grow as well.
Alison Eystad previously worked at West High School and said she felt unfulfilled before she started teaching at the microschool. Within the program she’s able to create her own curriculum through project-based learning to support and inspire students, based on a student’s interest or passion.
“Working at the microschool allows me to be the teacher I wanted to be,” she said. “I enjoy my work and I enjoy my students so much that it makes my life a lot better.”
Crystal Hendrix, who is in her 26th year as an educator, came to the Madison School District in 2020 for the opportunity to teach at the microschool. Before she came to the district, she said she felt like there was something missing in her traditional teaching background.
“I get the flexibility to be creative and innovative with the way that we present the curriculum and I am really enjoying it. It revitalized me in my teaching career,” she said.
Both Hendrix and Eystad have helped West to discover interests she didn’t know she had until joining the program. West unlocked a passion for art and painting while attending the microschool, and her teachers have supported her by providing her with art supplies and building lessons that incorporate art.
West said the defining difference between now and her experience in school prior to joining the microschool was the level of support provided by her teachers. Her teachers now know how to motivate and empower her and her classmates.
“When I first came to the microschool, I was not OK, I was having a lot of personal issues going on within myself,” West said. “I was giving up on school but (my teachers at the microschool) pushed me to get back on track because they saw something in me. ... Without them, I don’t think I’d be where I am.”
