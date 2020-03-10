Madison School District's new superintendent Gutiérrez hopes to 'unify the community' in year one

Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent-hire Matthew Gutiérrez hopes to “unify the community” in his first year here.
Gutiérrez is visiting the district this week for the first time since his hire, spending time visiting with students, staff and principals.
Tuesday afternoon, he spent 15 minutes taking questions from the press and another 15 minutes answering questions from seven students at Glendale Elementary School, where the press conference was held.
“There is some division in the community, so we’ve got to bridge that gap,” Gutiérrez said. “There is some division between the Doyle center and our campuses, we’ve got to bridge that gap. There is some division between departments in central administration, we’ve got to bridge that gap.
“My goal is to work to unify the community, the school district, so that we can all begin moving in the same direction and focusing on what matters; that is the 27,000 students within this organization.”
Much of what the current Seguin, Texas, superintendent said Tuesday reiterated his messages from the public forum during his interview in January.
“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support that I have experienced during my visit so far,” he said. “Your warm and welcoming spirit has truly made me feel like I’m at home. There will be many challenges that we will all face together, however there are going to be many celebrations along the way.”
The School Board announced Gutiérrez as the choice among three finalists Jan. 24. There had been little discussion of the decision since then until late last month, when a group of 13 black community leaders signed a letter questioning the hiring process and whether Gutiérrez’s experience was enough to help improve achievement for black students here.
Gutiérrez said Tuesday “of course” he had seen the letter, and that he understood “where they are coming from and I respect where they are coming from.”
“I expect people to question me, I expect that accountability,” he said. “It is our responsibility and our moral obligation to address those inequities.”
Gutiérrez will not meet with the group of black leaders who signed the letter while here this week, but said it would be a priority when he returns in June to begin the job.
“This week is really dedicated to the organization, visiting schools,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that I’m not going to partner with them. They care deeply about these students. They’re advocating for, not just black students, but all students.”
He pointed to his personal life experience twice during the press conference, once in response to the letter and again later when asked about police officers in schools, known as school resource officers. He said he’s experienced the challenges of being a minority in a school system, though he stressed that he did not want to dismiss the unique experience of black students in Madison.
“I can understand some of the struggles because I experienced them growing up, not to minimize theirs because I believe theirs have been much more challenging,” he said.
When he was 21, he said, police responded to a complaint of loud music while he was visiting his brother, and he was taken out of the house and handcuffed. He said that helps him understand those opposed to police in schools, and he said the district needs to “have some productive conversation” on the topic and “make a firm decision that this is the direction we’re going to go in MMSD and put closure on it.”
“I’ve lived it. It’s vivid and it’s real and it’s fresh and that was almost two decades ago,” he said. “We have to find a healthy balance where we keep student safety the priority but we also need to understand the emotional well-being of our students.”
He hopes to hear from both teachers and students once he’s begun the job, he said, responding to a question from one fourth-grader by saying he hopes to establish a student advisory team to meet with regularly.
“We have to listen to students, we have to have student voice in the decision-making,” he said.
Understanding work that has already been done will be key to solving racial disparities, Gutiérrez said, and he hopes to “add value to what we’re doing based on my experiences.”
“There is some great work happening already in Madison,” he said. “There are some things that we have to fine tune to better serve our students.”
