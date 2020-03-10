Madison School District's new superintendent Gutiérrez hopes to 'unify the community' in year one

Gutiérrez will not meet with the group of black leaders who signed the letter while here this week, but said it would be a priority when he returns in June to begin the job.

“This week is really dedicated to the organization, visiting schools,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that I’m not going to partner with them. They care deeply about these students. They’re advocating for, not just black students, but all students.”

He pointed to his personal life experience twice during the press conference, once in response to the letter and again later when asked about police officers in schools, known as school resource officers. He said he’s experienced the challenges of being a minority in a school system, though he stressed that he did not want to dismiss the unique experience of black students in Madison.

“I can understand some of the struggles because I experienced them growing up, not to minimize theirs because I believe theirs have been much more challenging,” he said.