In the past seven years, Madison students have made long-term progress in reading and math, while other academic measures are also showing improvement, according to results the Madison School District released Monday.
The district rolled out its annual report for the 2018-19 school year that has new goals in place — and new baselines to measure them, making comparisons to previous years difficult in some areas. The report also details results and outcomes on the district's new "Black Excellence" initiative.
In some areas, long-term growth has been larger for African American students than the student body as a whole, but wide gaps between black students and their white peers persist, according to the report.
"We are seeing steady progress in these goals, especially reading, math and (high school) completion rates," interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said at a Madison School Board meeting Monday evening. "We have a lot of work to do, but hopefully we're headed in the right direction."
Last summer, the School Board approved a new "strategic framework" that revised the district's goals, including the addition of Black Excellence.
Because of the implementation of the new framework, district officials spent much time revising the way progress is measured, such as revamping the questions asked on an annual climate surveys of students, staff and parents and grouping grades together when measuring changes in reading and math instead of focusing on "milestone" grade levels, said Andrew Statz, the district's head of data and accountability.
Statz said changes in how certain metrics are presented in the new report is meant to provide a broader picture of what is happening in the district. For example, the report now measures the percentage of all high school students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, which was 53% last year, rather than solely 11th grade students as had been done previously.
Progress is measured around three goals in the district's strategic framework:
- Every child is on track to graduate and be ready for college, career and community engagement.
- Every school is a place where children, staff and families thrive.
- African American children and youth excel in school.
Some of the measures in the annual report compare progress to the 2012-13 academic year — the last school year before Jennifer Cheatham took over as superintendent. Cheatham left the district this summer to take a job at Harvard University.
In reading and math, elementary students are showing higher gains than their middle school counterparts.
In grades three to five, 44% of students in 2018-19 were reading at proficiency under the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) assessment the district uses, which is up from 36% of students in these grades in 2012-13. Math proficiency among these grades under the MAP assessment was at 53% last year, up 10 percentage points over seven years.
The MAP results for students in grades six to eight show 40% of students were proficient in reading and 44% proficient in math last year, representing a 4-percentage-point and 3-percentage-point increase, respectively, since 2012-13.
While the report does not include annual academic changes, Statz said the information is available in other reports the district publishes.
"It's easy to get hung up on a year-to-year look," he said. "There's evidence of continuous improvement, and by that I mean a little bit better in short intervals and a lot better over time."
New climate data
Additionally, the district set new baselines through its climate survey to gauge how students, staff and families feel about the district.
Seventy-six percent of district employees said they enjoy going to work and feel safe in school buildings, according to the report, and 63% of students feel safe at school.
But board member Cris Carusi said it was "cause for concern" that a quarter of staff do not enjoy their job and about a third of students do not feel safe.
"These are areas that we need to continue to try and figure out what's going on and do better," Carusi said.
With Black Excellence as a new goal, the district set baselines in its annual report for measuring progress, focusing on reading and math proficiency, advanced learning, freshmen who are on track to graduate, and school climate.
Of all ninth-grade black students, 59% are on track to graduate, which is a 2-percentage-point increase from 2012-13.
Half of the black student population this past school year said they feel their history and culture is reflected in the Madison School District.
There has also been a 7-percentage-point rise since 2012-13 in the number of black high school students successfully completing advanced coursework with 37% earning a C or better in an advanced class last year.