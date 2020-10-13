Madison School District restraint and seclusion numbers dropped in 2019-20

Efforts detailed in the report to “ensure appropriate use of restraint and seclusion” include a transition to a new training program in 2018, every-other-year recertification for special education teachers and student services professionals, additional consultation to schools with the highest uses and additional data reports to aid principals with data reviews.

The Madison School Board updated its restraint and seclusion policy earlier this fall to line up with the new state statute. The update added notification requirements and forbid the use of prone restraints, or those in which staff take a child to the floor to restrain them. It also banned the use of rooms with a lock on the door for seclusion.

“I’m so pleased that we got to do this,” board member Nicki Vander Meulen said ahead of the Aug. 31 vote.

Vander Meulen spoke in favor of the law change at the Capitol last year and helped push for the original state law forbidding inappropriate use of restraint and seclusion years ago.