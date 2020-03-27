Madison School District requiring teachers to find child care while remote teaching

"Our team has been working through the best ways to meet the needs of all teaching and non-teaching staff in our district who continue to be compensated for their work," he wrote. "We continue to put students at the center and are focused on serving them in the best way we can during this time."

Reinke was concerned about the idea of sending children to a day care where they would interact with others during a time when people are supposed to be practicing social distancing. While the district mentioned that employees could make use of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to take paid leave, Reinke said that would reduce their pay and “take away from the educational opportunities of our students learning virtually.”

She stressed that she doesn’t want to lie to her employer, either.

“Many people have told me to just keep my kids at home and don't say anything, and others have told me not to make a big deal out of it, that I might be risking my job to put this out there,” she said. “But this is unjust and unfair and I cannot simply grumble under my breath and let this go unheard by the public.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.