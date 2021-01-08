Madison School District remains virtual for third quarter

The Madison Metropolitan School District will remain virtual for the third quarter, leaving most students out of classrooms for more than a year since buildings closed last March.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins announced the decision Friday in an email to staff and parents.
“Although we will begin 3rd quarter virtual, if at any time conditions for bringing students and staff back safely improve, we will execute our plan to safely return students to in-person learning in a phased approach," Jenkins wrote. "In our plan, we will start with our earliest learners and bring grade levels back in two week increments, with the hopes of bringing back all students when the conditions permit."
Two days ago, Madison Teachers Inc. called for continuing all-virtual instruction in a video, and revealed that 94% of its membership that responded to a recent survey did not support a return to in-person instruction.
The decision comes as other area districts make plans to bring some students back for full-time or hybrid in-person instruction amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A group of parents has pushed for months for districts to do so, though another group has also gathered more than 1,300 petition signatures opposing a return of in-person instruction, illustrating the challenges for districts making decisions as they balance the positions of staff, parents and students.
A growing body of evidence suggests that schools are not major spreaders of COVID-19 when community transmission is low, but staff-to-staff transmission has been cited as a concern, including Public Health Madison & Dane County finding occurrences at schools that are open for in-person instruction.
Advocates for returning point to the costs of virtual learning — a mix of academic and mental health issues — and that its greatest harms are to lower-income students. However, partial reopenings in major cities like New York and Chicago have shown students of color choosing to return to the classroom are often underrepresented compared to their overall population in the district.
Those in favor of remaining virtual have stressed potential risks to staff and say that with the vaccine being distributed and teachers expected to be among the next groups to receive it, districts should wait until that happens.
Jenkins wrote in his email that, "After weeks of careful analysis, consultation with health experts, and close consideration of a recent decline in local cases, the metrics still do not support a safe return to our school buildings at this time."
"Knowing how virtual learning impacts a number of our students has made each one of these decisions incredibly difficult," he wrote. "Although it is our preference to have all students learning in-person, connecting face to face with teachers and classmates, and benefiting from learning in a classroom environment, it is also our ultimate responsibility to ensure when we do return to our school buildings, it will be done in the safest way possible with metrics supporting a safe return."
Metrics outlined on the district's reopening plan website showed as of Jan. 7 two in the red "not ready" category, four in the yellow "in progress" category and the rest at the green "ready" level.
The most recent survey numbers show that 41% of grades 4K-2 families that responded prefer hybrid or in-person instruction. For grades 3-5 families, 38% prefer hybrid or in-person instruction, while 36% of grades 6-12 families expressed that preference.
The district also surveyed students in grades 3-12, and found 43% of those in grades 3-5 would prefer hybrid or in-person instruction, with 41% of those in grades 6-12 responding the same.
The openness to a change in the middle of the quarter is a departure from the decision-making timelines, which had the district making a decision before each new quarter.
The district also outlined what school would look like for students if and when in-person instruction resumes.
For a student in grades K-2, it would be “a full-day schedule of learning, with math and literacy as priorities” for four days each week with an asynchronous learning day on Mondays, according to a Frequently Asked Questions document released Friday. A virtual option will remain for families that do not want to send their child to school.
The document notes that there will not be a “one-size-fits-all model” given the variety of spaces at different schools.
“(We) are working with individual school leaders and staff to determine what model would work best for each school,” the document states.
The FAQ also acknowledges they have “a lot of work to do with our families and staff in terms of uncovering many unknowns.”
“As we prepare for our younger elementary students to return to in-person learning, we know we will need to build models that support the academic needs, the social-emotional needs, the language needs and the health and safety needs of our students learning in-person as well as virtually,” it states. “This means looking at class sizes (dependent in part on how many students choose to return versus remain virtual), physical distancing requirements, instructional design, staffing and more.”
Outdoor recess would still occur if students return, while lunch would likely be eaten in classrooms. Specials like art and music would be taught virtually, as students would remain with their classroom teacher to “ensure that student and employee groupings are as static as possible,” following Public Health recommendations.
While there is also an FAQ document for grades 6-12, many of the answers are undecided, including on events like prom and graduation and what a day might look like for high school students in-person.
