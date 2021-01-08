Madison School District remains virtual for third quarter

The document notes that there will not be a “one-size-fits-all model” given the variety of spaces at different schools.

“(We) are working with individual school leaders and staff to determine what model would work best for each school,” the document states.

The FAQ also acknowledges they have “a lot of work to do with our families and staff in terms of uncovering many unknowns.”

“As we prepare for our younger elementary students to return to in-person learning, we know we will need to build models that support the academic needs, the social-emotional needs, the language needs and the health and safety needs of our students learning in-person as well as virtually,” it states. “This means looking at class sizes (dependent in part on how many students choose to return versus remain virtual), physical distancing requirements, instructional design, staffing and more.”

Outdoor recess would still occur if students return, while lunch would likely be eaten in classrooms. Specials like art and music would be taught virtually, as students would remain with their classroom teacher to “ensure that student and employee groupings are as static as possible,” following Public Health recommendations.

While there is also an FAQ document for grades 6-12, many of the answers are undecided, including on events like prom and graduation and what a day might look like for high school students in-person.

