Madison School District releases preliminary budget of $501 million for 2021-22 school year

The Madison School District would fund early literacy and full-day 4-year-old kindergarten in eight schools, raise base wages 1.23% and hike taxes 3.28%, under Superintendent Carlton Jenkins' first budget proposal released Friday.

The $501 million budget proposal for the 2021-22 school year represents a 1.2% increase over the current year's budget.

An average home valued at $321,500 could see a property tax increase of up to $115, though that could shift depending on how the state budget due by July 1 addresses state aid and property tax limits.

“The deliberations are still happening at the state Capitol, fast and furious, and so we have to make a number of assumptions in (the Madison School District) budget until we know more,” district chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel said. “This is our best thinking and our best estimate.”

The district is still reeling from a significant drop in enrollment due to COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year and, despite the passage of an operating referendum in November, operating revenue is expected to be up only 0.8%, less than the annual cost of living adjustment. Any additional funding the district may get through the state budget will be used to cover the funding gap created by the enrollment drop of roughly 1,000 students.