Madison School District releases preliminary $543 million budget for 2022-23 school year

The Madison School District would fund mental health supports for students, expand full-day 4K, fund early literacy initiatives, improve student to teacher ratios and hike taxes on an average Madison home by 2.22%, under Superintendent Carlton Jenkins’ second budget proposal released Monday.

The nearly $543 million spending proposal for the 2022-23 school year represents a .91% increase over the current year’s budget.

An average home valued at about $348,600 could see a property tax increase of up to $85 – or an annual tax bill of roughly $3,904.57 for the 2022-23 school year, compared to $3,819. 92 for the 2021-22 school year - and the district’s total property tax levy would increase 2.22% to nearly $365 million.

"Budgets are a reflection of our values and out priorities," Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said. "The 2022-23 preliminary budget book reflects what is at the heart of the (district)."

ESSER and inflation

A big difference in the 2022-23 preliminary budget is the inclusion of $39.8 million in one-time federal money through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds, meant to address COVID-19-related learning loss that the district is unable to use for reoccurring expenses.

The district is scheduled to receive $70.6 million over the course of the three payment installments. The district’s first installment, ESSER I, was approximately $9.2 million and had been exhausted by the end of the 2020-21 school year. Currently, $39.8 million of the second two installments, ESSER II and III are written into the 2022-23 preliminary budget. The remaining $21.6 million in ESSER funding available to the district has yet to be allocated and must be exhausted by the end of September 2024.

"We have much COVID recovery to address, so the federal funding is welcome, but there is no inflationary increase or per-pupil increase from the state," board member Chris Gomez-Schmidt said.

A recent jump in inflation is also putting pressure on the board to factor in pay increases for staff. Currently an allowance of 4% is written into the draft budget, which accounts for staff wage increases tied to experience and educational attainment as well as a base wage increase, but the district may have to get creative to make those raises happen.

"We have to find ways to make room for any increase," Gomez-Schmidt said.

The district is still reeling from a drop in enrollment of roughly 1,000 students in the 2020-21 school year and an additional 150 students in the 2021-22 school year.

The 2022-23 budget took into consideration a projected drop in enrollment of 439 over the three year rolling average, the $0 per pupil increase in the revenue limit per the 2021-23 biennium and $0 per pupil categorical aid increase.

"The Wisconsin state legislature continues to abdicate its responsibility to do the bare minimum for our public schools, forcing district across the state to make so-called creative but tough decisions," Jenkins said.

The finalized budget will be voted on by the board in June and voted on again to be adopted in October.

