Madison School District releases preliminary $501.5 million budget for 2021-22 school year

Professional development for upper elementary, middle and high school teachers also are emphasized in the budget as well as strategies to support English language learners and additional supports for special education students, said Lisa Kvistad, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.

Teachers would see an average salary increase of 3.23% when including the 1.23% cost-of-living base wage increase plus automatic raises for length of service and educational attainment. That's up from a 2.5% increase in the current budget. Employees also received a one-time bonus in January that cost $3.5 million.

The district’s facilities budget includes construction and updates at six different sites over the course of two years, with groundbreaking to occur at the first in June and the last to wrap up, barring any delays, in the fall of 2024.

Construction projects include a new elementary on the city’s South Side and a new facility for the alternative high school program Capital High. Both should be complete in time for the 2023-24 school year.

“It’s our goal that these projects will finish on budget,” said Chad Wiese, the district’s executive director of building services. “It’s our expectation that we will not spend a nickel over $317 million on all six of these projects.”

Jenkins, who was hired in the middle of last year's budget process, plans to present the preliminary budget to the School Board on Monday and seek community feedback. The finalized budget will be voted on by the School Board in October.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.