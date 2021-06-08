Madison School District reissues teacher contracts, without pay increases

The Madison School District reissued individual teacher contracts along with a letter outlining pay increases tied to education attainment and experience for the upcoming year, however, those increases in dollar amount were absent from the document staff members are required by law to sign and return by June 15.

Local teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., which has led the charge to seek reissued contracts that include the dollar amount increases in a legally binding document, said the district sent new contracts along with letters on Monday in a move that was not agreed upon by the district and the union.

According to the union, the new contracts do not resolve the conflict and the district had not notified MTI or staff that the contracts were going to be sent out.

“Now teachers are holding two contracts, with slightly different language both which violate the employee handbook and Wisconsin Statutes,” MTI spokesperson Michelle Michalak said in a statement. "First, the deadline for a school district to issue renewals for the upcoming school year was May 15. Second, the (district) is asking teachers who have already signed and returned the ones issued before May 15 to sign and return this one too? What if they don’t-will the district honor the contracts previously signed?"