Madison School District reissues teacher contracts, still without pay increases

The Madison School District has reissued next year’s teacher contracts along with a letter outlining expected pay increases for education and experience, but the union says its related dispute remains unresolved because the raises are still missing from the document members must sign by June 15.

Madison Teachers Inc., which has called for reissued contracts that include the dollar amount increases in a legally binding document, said the district sent the new contracts along with letters Monday in a move that was not agreed upon by the district and the union.

According to the union, the new contracts do not resolve the conflict and the district did not notify MTI or staff that the contracts were going to be sent out.

“Now teachers are holding two contracts, with slightly different language both which violate the employee handbook and Wisconsin Statutes,” MTI spokesperson Michelle Michalak said in a statement. "First, the deadline for a school district to issue renewals for the upcoming school year was May 15. Second, the (district) is asking teachers who have already signed and returned the ones issued before May 15 to sign and return this one too? What if they don’t — will the district honor the contracts previously signed?"