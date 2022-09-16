Madison School District recommending $5-per-hour pay bump for support staff

Madison School District aides, food-service workers, and clerical and security staff would get a $5-an-hour pay bump under a plan pushed by the district's lowest-paid workers and some School Board members that would also leave the district with a projected $7 million structural deficit.

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins recommended the increase in a Thursday memo and the board is scheduled to discuss it Monday. The board already approved a $2 bump last month and Jenkins' proposal would add an additional $3. Raises would go into effect in late October if the board agrees to the plan later this month, and the starting pay rate for educational assistants would increase to more than $21 an hour.

The district would use reserves of about $4.6 million and about $2.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to pay for the raises, but continuing them beyond this school year would require what Jenkins called a "strategic budgetary alignment" to deal with the structural deficit they would create. Part of that alignment would include repurposing or eliminating 100 open positions, Jenkins said in his memo.

The district has in the past emphasized the importance of not using one-time funds, such as COVID-19 relief money, to plug recurring budget needs because doing so creates a looming "fiscal cliff," and officials have bemoaned the Republican-controlled Legislature's decision to include no increase to revenue limits in the current state budget.

Republicans have argued that Wisconsin schools will be getting $2.3 billion from a separate pot of federal COVID relief aid, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds. Madison is anticipating its share will be roughly $66.7 million.

While the School Board on Aug. 29 approved the $2-per-hour increase on a 6-1 vote, members were conflicted on whether it was feasible to provide the full $5 increase the Madison teachers' union, Madison Teachers Inc., has sought.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment on the proposal sent to the board's email address.

But district senior executive of staff Richard McGregory responded to the board and Jenkins and other staff that "the administration will not be responding to this inquiry because the board has not voted yet."

In July, the board approved a 3% base wage increase for all staff for the coming school year, two-thirds of what was sought by MTI for teachers at the start of negotiations. Teachers also get automatic raises for seniority and degree-attainment on top of that.