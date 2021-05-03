Madison School District receives 24 proposals for new name for Memorial High School

After the committee reviews the proposals and public feedback, it will determine whether the proposed names meet the naming criteria in district policy. Those criteria include if the person is a prominent national or local person, a locally significant geographical site, a place of local significance or an idea or concept that represents a “broadly respected civic virtue,” and how it is significant to MMSD, specifically.

The committee will recommend up to four names to the School Board, hold a public hearing on its recommendations and then vote on its top choice. The School Board will approve one of the names forwarded from the committee.

MMSD has renamed two elementary schools in recent years, with the former Glendale Elementary School becoming Virginia Henderson Elementary School and earlier this year Falk Elementary School renamed in honor of Milele Chikasa Anana.

