Madison School District put on notice to change gender identity policy or face lawsuit

Berg said the group is now representing 15 parents with students in the district who are challenging the guide. He said none of the parents have been directly affected by the district policy, but added: "Parents don't have a way to know in advance whether their children are going to deal with this issue."

The demand letter is the first formal correspondence the Milwaukee-based group has had with the School District, Berg said.

"Our hope is that the School District will see the flaw in the policy and will be willing to make some changes," he said. "Obviously, we'd prefer not to file a lawsuit, but what we care about is protecting parents' rights and changing the policy."

Berg said it's critical parents are made aware if their child is questioning their gender identity because they could have gender dysphoria — deep discomfort and distress about a mismatch between their biological sex and gender identity — which may require professional help.

WILL is also seeking the removal of a portion of the guide that states: "School staff shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student's gender identity to others, including parents or guardians and other school staff, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure."