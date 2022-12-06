Madison School District proposing rolling out universal earned honors over next 2 years

The Madison School District wants to begin rolling out universal earned honors credits for freshmen and sophomores over the next two years, a plan that was met with scrutiny and tension Monday night from the Madison School Board.

Currently, Madison high schoolers can earn honors credits in regular classes, or they can take separate, stand-alone honors courses. The district has wanted to eliminate stand-alone courses, though — which have a disproportionate number of wealthy and white students — as a way to make earning honors credits more equitable.

The district’s alternative is to offer universal honors credits, allowing students to earn honors credits in their regular classes, instead of needing to take a separate, honors-designated class.

The board largely asked for more information and planning before the new honors approach is implemented — a plan that has been controversial in the community — while staff argued that enough planning had been done and that they were ready to move forward. At times, board members were at odds with one other and with staff, interrupting one another.

“I’m really concerned that we’re approaching this as a ‘rip off the Band-Aid’ approach, instead of doing the planning that we need to up front,” board member Chris Gomez Schmidt said.

The district says that a universal earned honors approach would ensure all students can access rigorous coursework, have the opportunity to earn honors credit, increase the number of students that earn honors — especially those that have historically been excluded — and overall improve the preparedness of students after graduation.

“It makes it accessible for everyone,” said Bri Marshall, an English teacher at West High School. She said in the past, she’s heard that students who enter a stand-alone honors course feel like they don’t belong.

The school district has been working on reformatting the honors program for several years. It was set to begin phasing out stand-alone honors courses last spring, but it was ultimately paused, and the issue has been revived this fall.

Officials have now outlined the district’s new plan, which starts by implementing earned honors in all English, math, science and social studies classes for ninth- and 10th-graders starting next year.

Uneven terrain

Earned honors has been implemented in some capacity at every high school already, but it hasn’t been widely offered at each one. East High School, for example, currently offers earned honors credits for all ninth-graders, but not all 10th-graders. And while West High School has earned honors credits across the board for both grade levels, the options are sporadic at La Follette High School.

The district hopes to begin rolling out universal earned honors beginning with ninth-graders starting in 2023-24, followed by 10th-graders in 2024-25, completely “sunsetting” the current honors program then, as put by Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.

Essentially, students won’t need to enroll or opt in to a specific honors course anymore, and instead, honors credits would be available in their regular classes.

“The biggest barrier we’re seeing with our students to honors-level coursework is the belief that they belong in an honors-level course, and that they will be able to be successful there,” Marshall said.

The district will provide support for staff throughout the changes, including guidance from other district staff who have successfully implemented earned honors in their classes.

A leadership team and a “collaborative work group” — which will include both staff and students — will also be established to help implement the plan.

‘White spaces’

Staff said that the curriculum and rigor aren’t much different between the stand-alone honors classes and the mainstream courses. Instead, they said keeping stand-alone courses is only perpetuating a system of segregation.

“It’s not more work — it’s different work — but it’s not more work,” Marshall said. “What we are protecting by keeping stand-alone honors spaces are white spaces, and there is a problem with that, and I have issue with us continuing to put up walls that make it inaccessible to some of our students.”

Jenkins agreed with Marshall.

“It’s time now that we move forward with all of our students and being unapologetic and saying we’re no longer going to uphold what is considered to be segregated mentality, in short, a racist attitude,” he said.

Jenkins said later, “To be quite frank, I’m getting tired of students that we’re sending ... into spaces that they’re being annihilated intellectually, socially and emotionally. Mentally. We are causing harm.”

School Board members argued, though, that the stand-alone courses aren’t inherently inequitable, but that the district’s approach to them is.

“I don’t believe that these classes are causing segregation, I believe that they’re a symptom for what we have done with our students up until then,” board member Laura Simkin said.

Board member Maia Pearson said she felt disrespected by some of the discussion, as someone who struggled to feel like she belonged in some of her classes while a student in the Madison School District.

“It’s not saying that those kids don’t have the capabilities to be a part of it, it’s that they don’t have the access,” she said.

Overall, the board seemed to agree that more work needs to be done. Some specifically requested more feedback from families and students, perhaps through a survey. Others said that more work needs to be done at the elementary and middle school level to increase achievement so that the inequities don’t exist once students reach high school.

The board will eventually vote on the plan, though it’s not clear when that will happen.