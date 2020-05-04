Madison School District proposes tougher consequences for student vaping

Madison students could face tougher consequences for vaping next fall — if they've returned to class from the hiatus on in-person learning prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Madison School Board is considering a few tweaks to the district's disciplinary policy — the Behavior Education Plan, or BEP — including making the use of an e-cigarette something that could get a student an out-of-school suspension. Another change would address unintentional physical contact by students against staff members.
Currently, a middle or high school student who possesses or uses an e-cigarette on school grounds or at a school-sponsored activity receives some level of intervention from support staff and could get one day of in-school suspension.
The changes being proposed would make the use of an "electronic smoking device" eligible for one to three days of out-of-school suspension if a student is repeatedly caught using one.
Jay Affeldt, executive director of student and staff support, said first-time offenses wouldn't carry the potential of an out-of-school suspension.
But such suspensions could be issued for repeat violations, he said, if the student declines to participate in an alternative intervention strategy, such as a public health lesson focused on the negative effects of vaping.
Bryn Martyna, coordinator of progressive discipline for the district, said the change "ideally" would not lead to more out-of-school suspensions since schools would be required to offer students using e-cigarettes an alternative to suspension. A student could opt to take the suspension instead.
"This is still an issue we want to address as a public health issue," Martyna said during a virtual School Board work group meeting Monday.
Board member Savion Castro said he is "suspicious" that the threat of an out-of-school suspension would encourage positive behavior.
The BEP was designed to move the district away from zero tolerance to a more proactive and corrective approach to misbehavior, emphasizing alternative options to suspending or expelling students.
Since it was implemented in the 2014-15 school year, the BEP has been tweaked several times, including a more comprehensive review of the policy last year. It has five levels of response for discipline, ranging from in-classroom correction to expulsion.
The district is proposing another change that would provide more leeway in disciplining "incidental contact" against a staff member.
The BEP currently treats all physical contact against a district staffer the same, regardless of whether a student purposefully attacks them or unintentionally hits them.
Currently, students in middle and high school receive a four- or five-day out-of-school suspension or are recommended for expulsion if they make physical contact against a staff member.
The proposed changes would separate purposeful attacks, which would automatically result in an expulsion recommendation for middle and high school students, from "incidental contact" that could result in one to five days of out-of-school suspension.
An example of "incidental contact," Affeldt said, could be when two students are fighting and a staff member who is trying to stop the fight gets unintentionally shoved or pushed. He said an investigation would need to clearly show a student had no intent of harming a staffer to be considered incidental.
The School Board is expected to vote on the BEP revisions at its May 18 meeting. They would take effect in the 2020-21 school year.
