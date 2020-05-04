Madison School District proposes tougher consequences for student vaping

Bryn Martyna, coordinator of progressive discipline for the district, said the change "ideally" would not lead to more out-of-school suspensions since schools would be required to offer students using e-cigarettes an alternative to suspension. A student could opt to take the suspension instead.

"This is still an issue we want to address as a public health issue," Martyna said during a virtual School Board work group meeting Monday.

Board member Savion Castro said he is "suspicious" that the threat of an out-of-school suspension would encourage positive behavior.

The BEP was designed to move the district away from zero tolerance to a more proactive and corrective approach to misbehavior, emphasizing alternative options to suspending or expelling students.

Since it was implemented in the 2014-15 school year, the BEP has been tweaked several times, including a more comprehensive review of the policy last year. It has five levels of response for discipline, ranging from in-classroom correction to expulsion.

The district is proposing another change that would provide more leeway in disciplining "incidental contact" against a staff member.