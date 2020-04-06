Madison School District proposes reducing credits seniors need to graduate, waiving civics exam

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But most districts require — and the state education agency encourages — students to earn more than the state minimum.

As part of the typical 22 credits needed for Madison students to graduate, it includes at least one credit in humanities, such as a foreign language class or visual arts. The humanities requirement, though, would also be suspended.

Under Madison’s graduation policy, students also must have a GPA of 1.67 or higher to receive a diploma, which would still be the case for seniors.

The district has also applied to the state Department of Public Instruction for a waiver to the state-mandated civics exam students must pass to graduate.

Starting in 2017, the state required students to pass a 100-question civics test to complete high school. A student must correctly answer at least 65 questions and can take the exam as many times as needed to get a passing score.

Green said school counselors are reaching out to 12th-graders to check on their post-graduation plans and offer additional help. “That is front and center on our mind right now with our seniors,” she said.

