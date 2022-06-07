Madison School District proposes permanent ban on out-of-school suspension for elementary students

The Madison School District plans to make permanent a moratorium on out-of-school suspensions for elementary school students while characterizing actions like cutting class and starting fires on school property as more severe infractions, according to policy changes presented to the School Board Monday night.

But board members expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of input sought by the administration from the board regarding changes to the Behavior Education Plan, or BEP, aside from a vote planned for the end of this month. The board had previously approved a temporary halt to out-of-school suspensions for elementary school students in October but planned to revisit that this month.

Other proposed changes would further align the BEP with Title IX — which prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance — and elevate the disciplinary action necessary for elementary students who cut class, start fires or attempt to start fires on school property.

“There were a couple of instances this year where elementary schools felt very strongly that the severity of the behavior and the safety risk that it poses would benefit from a change in levels, to push that up one level,” said Leia Esser, district interim director of student and staff support.

The district collects feedback from staff annually regarding the BEP, Esser said, and much of that involved asking for help to make the plan more effective for students and staff.

But board member Nicki Vander Meulen pushed back against the proposed changes, saying the district hadn’t sought board input until the policy was finalized.

“The Behavior Education Plan needs to be formed with the board who runs the policy, not the administration. It has to be done with us, together,” Vander Meulen said. “(The BEP) doesn’t work, and our students who are most vulnerable are the ones who are getting bullied, the ones who aren’t feeling safe at school, are the ones who are paying the price.”

Board member Nichelle Nichols expressed concern about the lack of data presented along with the policy revisions and asked for a contingency plan if the district isn’t adequately staffed to make the BEP effective in the coming school year.

“I do need you to know that I’m not certain that I could vote for this later this month,” she said. “The things that you have outlined are very clear. It just feels like there’s still something missing.”

Board member Laura Simkin pushed for changes that would effectively limit the use of cellphones by students in classrooms during class time, asked for data from the administration on what staff members need to effectively implement the plan and data on the effectiveness of the use of restorative justice in the district.

And Chris Gomez-Schmidt expressed concern with the lack of data regarding the moratorium on out-of-school suspensions for elementary school students.

“We don’t have anything that you’ve given us to show us what these changes in policy have done in practice in the schools,” she said. “I don’t feel comfortable making a bunch of changes that codify this ... without actually knowing how this is working in our schools and the effect that it’s having.”

The current moratorium on elementary school suspensions does not have an expiration date and will continue even if it is not codified at the end of June.

The BEP was adopted in the 2014-15 school year to focus on what the district calls a more “restorative and progressive approach” to school discipline. Prior to Monday’s proposed changes, minor revisions had been made to the plan between its implementation and the 2018-19 school year. A new version was implemented in the 2019-20 school year, and no changes were made to the plan the following year due to the pandemic.

The most recent change to the plan was the moratorium on out-of-school suspension for elementary students in the fall of 2021.

