Madison School District proposes layoffs be based on qualifications, not seniority

MTI President Andy Waity said in an email he wouldn’t comment about the union’s positions on the changes presented Monday because MTI is still in discussion with district administrators. But the letter said, “we have significant concerns about a number of the revisions being suggested.”

Belmore said the district intends to meet with MTI leaders before the end of June to see if consensus can be reached on the six outstanding topics where agreement hasn’t been reached in earlier meetings between the union and district.

Along with basing layoff decisions on qualifications, the district is recommending that layoffs can occur with a 30-day notice instead of only at the end of a school year, as the handbook currently allows.

Heidi Tepp, director of labor relations for the district, said this change would create more flexibility, particularly if the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic would mean staff need to be let go before the end of next school year.

The district is also recommending that a “surplus” designation given to teachers and other staff members be based on qualifications and not seniority.