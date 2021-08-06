 Skip to main content
Madison School District property owners could see $150 tax increase due to enrollment drop
MADISON SCHOOLS | 2021-22 BUDGET

Madison School District property owners could see $150 tax increase due to enrollment drop

Madison School District property owners could see an estimated $150 increase in taxes in the coming year — higher than the previously estimated $114 — because of steep drops in enrollment and state aid.

The Madison School District is estimating a 9.8% drop in state aid for the 2021-22 school year following the passage of the state biennial budget, which could lead to the increase in property taxes to make up for a $3.7 million budget shortfall.

Top takeaways from the Madison School District 2021-22 preliminary budget

In the district’s 2021-22 budget, adopted in June, officials had estimated the state granting $100 more per pupil in revenue limit, which is the combination of state aid and property taxes. That would have been halfway between what Gov. Tony Evers proposed and the Republican version, which maintained a $0 per pupil increase and ultimately passed. Madison, along with other districts, had also hoped for additional financial support from the state to cover an unprecedented decline in enrollment in the 2020-21 school year.

“Unfortunately neither of these issues moved in our favor in the signed budget, and we now have a state budget with no increase in our primary source of revenue authority for the next two years,” the district’s budget director Ross MacPherson told the district and School Board earlier this week.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said there are factors that could change the projected budget shortfall, including enrollment data from school districts across the state. Enrollment is expected to be certified in October, the same month the Madison School Board is expected to vote on the finalized budget.

Long-term problems

The state’s $0 increase in each district’s per-pupil spending limit coupled with the district’s unprecedented 3.7% drop in enrollment during the 2020-21 school year could have a long-term negative effect on Madison’s budget, MacPherson said.

A district’s enrollment affects how much money it receives in state aid. Madison could have lost more state funding for next year because of declining enrollment — about 1,000 students, or 3.7% of its student population last year — but it is benefiting from two stopgap exemptions that limit how much aid a district can lose each year.

The district anticipated the first stopgap exemption being only a one-year fix in the 2021-22 budget and going away next year, as well as an anticipated continued decline in enrollment but, “what we didn’t expect was $0 per pupil surviving in the state budget,” MacPherson said in his report.

The $0 per pupil funding increase triggered a second exemption for the 2021-22 school year, but it is also only a one-year fix and could increase a potential funding shortfall ahead of next year’s budget process.

“Typically, districts in those circumstances either raise taxes to cover losses, cut program expenditures, or use fund balance to maintain,” Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction spokesperson Chris Bucher said.

Other school district aid

Gov. Tony Evers allocated a one-time $100 million sum in the state biennium for K-12 education expenses, for districts to use as they please. Of that $100 million pot, districts can expect to see between $120 and $130 per pupil from the one time allocation.

“These funds can help reduce those costs in any way they see fit,” Bucher said.

But according to DPI, it’s safe to assume each district incurred costs of up to $500 per pupil so far, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin is also anticipating roughly $2.3 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds, which Legislative Republicans leveraged in favor of the Joint Finance Committee budget that was ultimately passed.

The Madison School District is set to receive $70.6 million over the course of three ESSER payment installments. The district’s first installment, ESSER I, was approximately $9.2 million and had already been exhausted by the end of the 2020-21 school year. District planning for the use of funds from ESSER II and III had been put on hold as finance officials awaited the outcome of the state budget battle.

According to federal guidelines, ESSER funds must be exhausted by September 2024, and district officials fear the one-time funds could lead to a steeper funding cliff if they were used for ongoing expenses such as salary increases or operating costs.

“There are no assurances that future state budgets will make up the difference between what we spend now using one-time funds and what will be needed to sustain those operational costs once the grants expire. Essentially, we would be sustaining a base level of costs on borrowed time,” LeMonds told the State Journal in June.

