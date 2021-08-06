Madison School District property owners could see $150 tax increase due to enrollment drop

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said there are factors that could change the projected budget shortfall, including enrollment data from school districts across the state. Enrollment is expected to be certified in October, the same month the Madison School Board is expected to vote on the finalized budget.

Long-term problems

The state’s $0 increase in each district’s per-pupil spending limit coupled with the district’s unprecedented 3.7% drop in enrollment during the 2020-21 school year could have a long-term negative effect on Madison’s budget, MacPherson said.

A district’s enrollment affects how much money it receives in state aid. Madison could have lost more state funding for next year because of declining enrollment — about 1,000 students, or 3.7% of its student population last year — but it is benefiting from two stopgap exemptions that limit how much aid a district can lose each year.

The district anticipated the first stopgap exemption being only a one-year fix in the 2021-22 budget and going away next year, as well as an anticipated continued decline in enrollment but, “what we didn’t expect was $0 per pupil surviving in the state budget,” MacPherson said in his report.