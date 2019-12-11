Madison School District projects loss of 1,100 students over next five years

In 2016 and 2017, there was a "sharp decline" in the number of births in Madison and Fitchburg — the two biggest municipalities that are included within the district's boundaries — which will likely translate to smaller kindergarten classes, the report said.

When Madison started an optional 4K program in 2011, enrollment climbed by hundreds over the next few years as the new groups of students began to be counted in the total student body.

The enrollment projections are calculated using a variety of factors, such as birth rates, the percentage of students who return to school from grade to grade and trends in open enrollment.

Fluctuation in school enrollment is not rare. In 1969, as the tail end of the post-World War II baby boom generation was graduating from kindergarten, Madison schools were educating 34,000 children. But just more than 20 years later, that figure declined to about 23,000 in 1981.

Open enrollment impact

While Madison continues to see more students leaving than coming in through the state's open enrollment process, the net loss of students has lessened in the past five years.

For the 2019-20 school year, there is a net loss of 726 students through open enrollment.