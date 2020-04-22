Madison School District prepping for multiple fall scenarios, including online-only learning

Students in the Madison School District may not return to their schoolroom desks in the fall.
That's one of several scenarios district officials are preparing for in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led Gov. Tony Evers to shutter schools through the end of the current school year.
Among the possibilities for fall are continuing an entirely online operation, phasing in classroom-based learning later in the semester, and providing in-person instruction like normal or combining multiple learning formats, according to interim Superintendent Jane Belmore.
The eventual choice depends on the pandemic's trajectory, Wisconsin's COVID-19 testing capacity and residents' adherence to social distancing principles.
"The one thing that we're focused on the most is that when we return, we want to be sure we are helping students recover moving forward and that we are working together to adjust instruction to make up for some of the time that has been lost," Lisa Kvistad, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said at a virtual news conference Wednesday.
As uncertainty lingers, district officials are working to better train teachers on best practices in online instruction.
"We don't really know what's going to be best yet (for the fall)," Belmore said. "But the one thing we do know is we will always benefit from our professional development on virtual learning. We need to tap into what virtual learning can bring to us during a regular school year."
The district, now in its third week of online learning, is receiving mixed feedback from students, teachers and families. Some say online instruction lacks the rigor that a physical classroom brings. But others say classes have become too stressful amid all of the other anxieties COVID-19 has created.
Teachers and staff are trying to strike the right balance, officials said.
The district's overall attendance rate last week, 88%, was down slightly from the 93% reported in the first week. The slight dip can be attributed to some middle and high school students not engaging with each of their teachers, said Jay Affeldt, executive director of student and staff support.
"What we're hearing from our teachers and what we're hearing from our support staff is that it's just a lot," he said. "Just the conditions that we're in is a lot to manage. (There are) certainly additional layers of stress not only on our families, but also on our students. And we're all in the same boat learning something new and different."
A survey sent out to families earlier this semester identified about 3,000 students in 1,800 to 1,900 households who lacked internet.
District administrators are working to purchase Wi-Fi hotspots for those students. In the long term, the district may turn some school parking lots into Wi-Fi zones.
Financial flexibility
Officials also anticipate making adjustments to their budget for next school year.
The budget to be released next week is based on what the state passed in its two-year state budget last summer, said Kelly Ruppel, chief financial officer. Numbers will shift based on how the state responds to an estimated $2 billion loss in revenue because of the pandemic.
Ruppel said the district does not anticipate furloughing employees, nor does it have large layoffs under consideration.
Superintendent search
Amid the instructional and financial uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the Madison School Board is actively recruiting for the district's next leader.
The individual who was lined up to take over, Matthew Gutierrez, backed out of the job just weeks ago, citing the coronavirus as strengthening his commitment to the school district he leads in Texas.
Belmore's contract is up at the end of July and School Board President Gloria Reyes said they hope the search aligns with that timeline.
"That's maybe a little optimistic, but we're hoping that's the case," she said.
If a new leader isn't identified by then, Reyes said the board will continue to talk to Belmore about options to extend her contract.
