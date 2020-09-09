Madison School District plans to apply for waivers from some state requirements

“While we do believe that we will actually meet the state and DPI requirements, there are a couple carve-outs in the statutes that require us to ask for this waiver at this time,” Terrell-Webb said. “This is just to make sure when we’ve developed a plan and sort of co-mingled our days in different ways that we are able to actually meet what DPI requires, even though we will technically be meeting it.”

For attendance, executive director of student and staff support Jay Affeldt said the waivers would focus on exemptions from the truancy standards. For example, truancy notification rules require a notice to parents to include information about imprisonment or fines that can come if their child remains truant from school.

“Given our uncertain times and when our positive and supportive relationships with families are so critical, we would rather not be compelled to use this specific language,” Affeldt said.