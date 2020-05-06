Madison School District partners with WISC-TV to air virtual graduation ceremonies

A half hour special will include students graduating from the alternative Shabazz City High School and Capital High.

"Members of the class of 2020 are missing out on countless moments they would have had to say goodbye to their community of friends, peers and adult mentors," Cris Carusi, a Madison School Board member whose daughter is graduating from Memorial this year, said during the news conference. "When our students and staff left our buildings on March 13, they had no idea it was the last time they would see each other, and they didn't get to say goodbye."

The district is also planning to host an in-person celebration event for the class of 2020. But a date won't be decided until public health guidance and restrictions on large gatherings are lifted, Belmore said.

She said it isn't going to be an actual graduation ceremony, "but a venue that will give our students, staff and families an opportunity to come together in-person to honor and celebrate our students and give them a proper send-off."

In addition to the on-air ceremonies, Belmore said the district is purchasing advertising space on digital billboards that will include photos of seniors who agree to participate, a congratulatory message and what school they're graduating from.

Budget planning