Madison School District partners with WISC-TV to air virtual graduation ceremonies

As the new coronavirus disrupts traditional rites of passage, Madison high school seniors won't be surrounded by classmates, friends and families to celebrate graduating the spring. Instead, they'll be seeing themselves on TV.
Last month, the Madison School District announced what many had already expected was going to be the case — in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 would not be held.
To supplement the end-of-high-school tradition, the School District announced Wednesday it is partnering with WISC-TV (Channel 3) to air a virtual graduation ceremony that will include photos of students who will have their names being announced, speeches, and potentially band or choir performances.
The television station will air one-hour ceremonies for each of the four comprehensive high schools — East, La Follette, Memorial and West.
Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said during an online news conference the ceremonies will be aired during prime time on June 12 and June 13 — the days in-person ceremonies were to be held — which required special permission from CBS to preempt regular programming.
A half hour special will include students graduating from the alternative Shabazz City High School and Capital High.
"Members of the class of 2020 are missing out on countless moments they would have had to say goodbye to their community of friends, peers and adult mentors," Cris Carusi, a Madison School Board member whose daughter is graduating from Memorial this year, said during the news conference. "When our students and staff left our buildings on March 13, they had no idea it was the last time they would see each other, and they didn't get to say goodbye."
The district is also planning to host an in-person celebration event for the class of 2020. But a date won't be decided until public health guidance and restrictions on large gatherings are lifted, Belmore said.
She said it isn't going to be an actual graduation ceremony, "but a venue that will give our students, staff and families an opportunity to come together in-person to honor and celebrate our students and give them a proper send-off."
In addition to the on-air ceremonies, Belmore said the district is purchasing advertising space on digital billboards that will include photos of seniors who agree to participate, a congratulatory message and what school they're graduating from.
Budget planning
With the coronavirus outbreak having widespread financial implications, the Madison School District — like other districts across the state — continues to be in a wait-and-see approach to how the pandemic could affect its budget next school year, particularly from the state.
Last month, state tax collections dropped $870 million compared to April 2019, due in large part to efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus. The loss of revenue for the state has school districts anticipating potential drops or freezes in state education spending.
Even before the pandemic, the district had been planning for a $5.5 million cut in state equalization aid in the preliminary $476.1 million budget for the 2020-21 school year, Kelly Ruppel, chief financial officer, said during the news conference.
If state lawmakers decide to reduce education aid next year, Ruppel said the district is looking at ways to adjust its budget under three ranges: up to a $3 million loss; a loss of between $3 million and $6 million; and the "worst case scenario," a $9 million loss in state money.
She said the district won't know the full financial impact of the pandemic for the current year until an end-of-year accounting of the budget.
Ruppel said it is is resulting in unbudgeted expenses, such as $600,000 for additional WiFi connections to aid students in distance learning. Wherever it can be, money is being reallocated to cover the added costs, she said.
