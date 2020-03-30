Madison School District partners with UPS to get tech devices to students for online learning

The Madison School District is making progress on its way to moving all instruction online by partnering with UPS to make sure students get the electronic devices they need, district spokesman Tim LeMonds said Sunday.

The district’s online learning will launch April 6.

Gov. Tony Evers closed schools statewide to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Schools are expected to stay closed until at least April 24.

All students who need an electronic device for their learning will be mailed Google Chromebooks owned by the district, LeMonds said. UPS is giving the district discounted prices for shipping materials and insurance.

“Our school community had a very clear need and challenge before us, and it is heartwarming to know that UPS with its ability to provide for that need, recognized they could help and did,” interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said in a statement.

The district will be verifying mailing addresses for families who said they need a device, LeMonds said. The district is also working with the city to identify school-age children who may be staying with their families at area hotels to get them the necessary technology.